Miguel Almirón delivers historic performance for Atlanta United

Leading Atlanta United to their first win of 2026, Miguel Almirón dialed back the clock in Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Paraguayan international also became the club's all-time leader in assists with 38 in the MLS regular season.

The club legend provided the assist on each of Atlanta's three goals, recording his first-ever hat trick of assists in a league game and the third overall multi-assist performance of his MLS career.

Off the mark

In a reunion of key figures from Atlanta’s 2018 MLS Cup presented by Audi-winning campaign, Almirón and head coach Tata Martino had hoped for better out of the gate.

Saturday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak to start the new season and kick-started Almirón’s bid to outdo his 6g/7a return to MLS from a 2025 season in which Atlanta finished 14th in the Eastern Conference.

“It generates a lot of confidence as a coach,” Martino said postgame. “... Even though we haven't had the best start, we need to continue like this. We know there's still things to work on.