Josh Sargent nearly makes instant impact in Toronto FC debut

At long last, Toronto FC fans finally got to see Josh Sargent in action as the Reds settled for a 1-1 tie with Red Bull New York at BMO Field Saturday afternoon.
Sargent, who joined TFC from English Championship side Norwich City for a reported $22 million transfer last month, stepped on the field in the 70th minute, replacing José Cifuentes.
The US men's national team striker found himself with a scoring opportunity with his first touches in Toronto red.
Thrust into the match on a corner kick, Sargent connected with a served-in ball by midfielder Djordje Mihailovic for a header that nearly went in from point-blank. The striker forced another block when the ricochet came back to him.
Sending in another shot in the 85th minute, Sargent walked away from his debut with three shots, 11 touches and a 1.04 xG.
"He looked like a very, very experienced player," Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser said postgame. "How he used his body in aerial challenges, his choices in tight spaces, ability to play the ball across the field, the run in behind that led to a really good chance.
"I'm very excited about Josh and what he's going to be for this club."