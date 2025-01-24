Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Rominigue Kouamé

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired midfielder Rominigue Kouamé on loan from LaLiga2 side Cádiz CF, the club announced Friday.
The 28-year-old Mali international's loan lasts through the 2025 MLS season and includes a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster slot.
Kouamé has recorded 5g/9a across 214 professional matches, highlighted by top-flight experience in France's Ligue 1 with Lille and Troyes. He's also competed for Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge, among other stops.
The midfielder has made 11 appearances with Mali, most recently featuring in 2021.
"We're excited to welcome Rominigue to the Fire," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"His addition brings another dimension to our midfield and strengthens the team in a key area. With his qualities and experience competing in elite European leagues like LaLiga and Ligue 1, we’re confident Rominigue will make an immediate impact and help us achieve our goals this season."
Kouamé is the latest addition of Chicago's busy winter transfer window, following wingers Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel. Center backs Jack Elliott and Sam Rogers are other key signings.
"I'm excited to join the Fire and be part of this ambitious project," said Kouamé.
"After learning more about the team's vision, it was clear that this is the right place for me. I look forward to contributing on the field, connecting with the fans, and helping the club achieve its goals this season."
Looking to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Fire start their Berhalter era on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
