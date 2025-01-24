Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Rominigue Kouamé

Chicago Fire FC have acquired midfielder Rominigue Kouamé on loan from LaLiga2 side Cádiz CF, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Mali international's loan lasts through the 2025 MLS season and includes a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Kouamé has recorded 5g/9a across 214 professional matches, highlighted by top-flight experience in France's Ligue 1 with Lille and Troyes. He's also competed for Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge, among other stops.

The midfielder has made 11 appearances with Mali, most recently featuring in 2021.

"We're excited to welcome Rominigue to the Fire," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.