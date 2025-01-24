New York Red Bulls transfer Dante Vanzeir to Belgian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The New York Red Bulls have transferred forward Dante Vanzier to Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent, the club announced Friday.
Vanzeir departs for a reported $3 million fee, opening a Designated Player roster slot for RBNY. The club will also retain a sell-on percentage.
Emil Forsberg and offseason signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are their remaining DPs.
The 26-year-old Belgian international joined New York from Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of the 2023 MLS season. He produced 6g/11a in 51 regular-season appearances while contributing an additional 2g/1a during RBNY's run to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
"We want to wish Dante all the best in the next step of his career," said head of sport Jochen Schneider.
"Dante played a big role in our club earning our first-ever Eastern Conference Championship last season and we appreciate all of his hard work over the last two seasons."
Vanzeir is the third outgoing starter from RBNY's 2024 squad after left back John Tolkin was transferred to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel and center back Andrés Reyes was traded to San Diego FC.
Choupo-Moting and rising Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz were added up front.
New York's 2025 campaign, their second under head coach Sandro Schwarz, begins on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
