New York Red Bulls transfer Dante Vanzeir to Belgian club

The New York Red Bulls have transferred forward Dante Vanzier to Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent, the club announced Friday.

Vanzeir departs for a reported $3 million fee, opening a Designated Player roster slot for RBNY. The club will also retain a sell-on percentage.

Emil Forsberg and offseason signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are their remaining DPs.

The 26-year-old Belgian international joined New York from Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of the 2023 MLS season. He produced 6g/11a in 51 regular-season appearances while contributing an additional 2g/1a during RBNY's run to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.

"We want to wish Dante all the best in the next step of his career," said head of sport Jochen Schneider.