DP shopping: Which 10 MLS clubs might be busy this winter?

That move got us thinking: Which other clubs may be busy this winter when it comes to adding DPs? Who has the flexibility to add a game-changer and club centerpiece?

The Portland Timbers swung big on Monday, announcing they’ve signed Brazilian No. 10 Evander as a Designated Player. To complete the deal, MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reports they sent a $10 million transfer fee to Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

If LA go for another final-third option, said player would join Chicharito (35 goals during the past two seasons) and Douglas Costa (ex-Brazil international coming off a so-so first MLS campaign). The midfield trio of Riqui Puig , Gastón Brugman and Mark Delgado seems locked in.

It turns heads any time the Galaxy – one of MLS’s most-recognizable global brands – have a roster spot like this to work with. That’s even if they’re facing some roster sanctions stemming back to the 2019 season.

LA have an open DP spot to work with after trading forward Kévin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids . Cabral was a Young DP in LA, so they’d likely go that route again when factoring in their U22 Initiative roster math.

Current DPs

Federico Bernardeschi, F

Lorenzo Insigne, F

Toronto FC president Bill Manning addressed their DP situation in mid-October, after the 2017 MLS Cup champions missed the playoffs for the second straight year. Even though positions weren’t identified, some clarity was provided.

“We’re not going to go out and sign a Lorenzo, but we’re going to sign the right player,” Manning said. “Whatever wiggle room we need to make there, our organization has always been supportive of getting the right player.”

Manning, of course, was referring to last year when Toronto brought in Federico Bernardeschi (ex-Juventus) and Lorenzo Insigne (ex-Napoli), two Euro 2020 winners with Italy and former Serie A stars. They are the Reds’ long-term centerpieces as head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley remolds the squad.