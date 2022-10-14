Toronto FC face open DP spot, Osorio uncertainty after 2022 “overhaul”

Ranging from an open Designated Player spot and the possible departure of midfielder Jonathan Osorio to how much roster turnover and change is expected for 2023, let’s sift through some main takeaways for a club still chasing their heydays of a historic treble in 2017.

Yet there was a hopeful vista cast around the Reds’ year-end media availability as they prepare for year two under head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley, plus a first full season with Italian forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi in the squad.

Toronto FC , for the second straight year, are watching the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs from the outside looking in. They finished second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings in both 2021 and 2022.

“I do think we have a foundation in place now with some of the guys that came in midseason, but we’re still going to make some acquisitions this offseason similar to that 2015 into ‘16 season. But the goal will to be really, as we get into next year, build some consistency for the club so that we’re fine-tuning rather than going through these changes.”

“Certainly we don’t want an entire overhaul again, because that just doesn’t work,” Manning said. “We’ve gone through the rebuild, Bob has been going through that, but we still do need to add some pieces to round out the team.

Asked about what’s coming, Bradley said it’s “very fair” to claim Toronto need additions up the spine, with goalkeeper, center back, central midfield and forward all part of that conversation. Club president Bill Manning went a bit further.

From start to finish, Toronto made nearly 40 combined incoming and outgoing transactions during Bradley’s first year in charge. The moves rolled through at a breakneck pace and expectations are that’ll continue, to a lesser degree, after finishing 14 points off the East’s playoff pace.

Toronto have seldom shied away from spending big when it comes to DPs, whether that’s via transfers or salaries. Former MVP Alejandro Pozuelo (who’s now with Inter Miami CF ) joined in 2019 from Belgian side KRC Genk for a reported $11 million, while Insigne reportedly has the largest salary in MLS after shipping across the pond from Serie A.

“It’s not easy to say 100 percent the extra DP spot is for this position,” said Bob Bradley, who joined in November 2021 after leaving LAFC . “It’s not easy to be that specific right now.”

At least publicly, the Reds are addressing those plans in broader strokes rather than entertaining more focused discussions.

With Bernardeschi and Insigne both signed as DPs through 2026, Toronto plan on filling their third high-profile roster slot this offseason.

“We have to add to that – two players, three players, four players, five players doesn’t make a team,” said the former US men’s national team standout. “The best teams have a roster full of guys who between what they can do on the field, their mentality, the types of teammates they are – just across the board – are great guys to have around every day. We’ve started to build with that, the starting points, and have a good foundation I think.”

There were flickers of that being a fruitful endeavor, sparked by a 4W-1L-3D stretch that started with Bernadeschi and Insigne debuting in a 4-0 rout of Charlotte FC on July 23. But their first-choice group wasn’t together consistently enough and defensive issues reared their head – Toronto’s 66 goals against were third-most in the league – as they faded with five straight losses to cap the season.

For 2022, Toronto’s roster-building strategy involved essentially clearing house, letting youngsters prove themselves up until the Secondary Transfer Window in July, and then hoping veteran-minded midseason additions provided a boost into the playoff race.

Toronto hoped their third DP was going to be former Mexican international center back Carlos Salcedo, a one-time Real Salt Lake homegrown player who joined last January from Tigres UANL in essentially a swap for former DP winger Yeferson Soteldo. But Salcedo didn’t meet expectations and he returned to Liga MX after the player and club mutually agreed to terminate his MLS contract on July 12.

Though DP spots usually go to players in the final third, perhaps Toronto find the right defensive piece – internally or around the league – to join the mix.

“There isn’t a target, per se, but we need some defensive help. We know that,” Manning said. “Two years in a row we’ve let up 1.8, 1.9 goals a game and you’re just not going to win a lot of games when you let up two goals a game. So we know we have some needs there, and then someone consistently who can put the ball in the back of the net is another need.”

Asked about the caliber of addition TFC have in mind, Manning did provide some clarity.

“We’re not going to go out and sign a Lorenzo, but we’re going to sign the right player,” he said. “Whatever wiggle room we need to make there, our organization has always been supportive of getting the right player.”

Osorio back?

From start to finish, and when healthy, Osorio was arguably Toronto’s best player in the 2022 season after posting 9g/6a across 23 games (20 starts).

But there’s no guarantee the homegrown midfielder returns next year, as he’ll soon be out of contract and is eligible to sign with another club, either within MLS (via free agency) or abroad. Osorio maintained he’s considering all options, and will likely reach his decision after Canada compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Should a good opportunity present itself overseas, if it’s the best option, then I will take it,” Osorio said. “For me, it’s about taking the best option. It’s not about going to Europe because I dreamed about it.