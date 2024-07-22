DC United sign Cameroonian midfielder Boris Enow

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired midfielder Boris Enow from Israeli top-flight side Maccabi Netanya FC, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old former Cameroon youth international is under contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

"Boris is a talented midfielder with a strong work ethic who is coming into the prime of his career," general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release.

"He reads the game well and will be vital in bolstering our midfield. We are looking forward to integrating Boris into our squad and welcoming him to the nation's capital."

Enow has 6g/4a in 130 professional appearances, featuring at the FC Porto (Portugal) and RC Lens (France) reserve teams before moving to Maccabi Netanya.

Enow adds much-needed depth to D.C.'s midfield, which is anchored by Matti Peltola and Mateusz Klich. Pelotla and Klich are both Designated Players alongside striker Christian Benteke.

D.C. have now made three summertime signings: Enow, left back David Schnegg and forward Dom Badji.

In their first year under head coach Troy Lesesne, the Black-and-Red are 13th in the Eastern Conference. The club last qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019.