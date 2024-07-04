DC United acquire Austrian defender David Schnegg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have acquired left back David Schnegg from Austrian Bundesliga side SK Sturm Graz, the club announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old Austrian international defender is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
"David is a talent coming into his prime who will help bolster our defensive core going into the second half of the season," general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release.
"He has great defensive awareness with the ability to go forward when needed and has experience playing at a high level in Europe. We are excited to welcome him to the Black-and-Red family."
Schnegg has 11 goals and 21 assists in 179 professional matches, helping Sturm Graz win three titles and making 10 appearances in European competition. He's also played in Italy's top two divisions for Venezia FC and FC Crotone, among other stops.
Internationally, Schnegg has earned one senior cap – going 90 minutes in a September 2023 friendly vs. Moldova. He can debut for D.C. United when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.
The Black-and-Red last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019. Currently, they're 15th in the Eastern Conference standings with 20 points (4W-10L-8D).
