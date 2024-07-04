DC United acquire Austrian defender David Schnegg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired left back David Schnegg from Austrian Bundesliga side SK Sturm Graz, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Austrian international defender is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"David is a talent coming into his prime who will help bolster our defensive core going into the second half of the season," general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release.