DC United sign MLS veteran Dominique Badji

The 31-year-old forward is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

Badji has 43g/23a in 205 MLS appearances, competing for FC Cincinnati, Colorado Rapids, Nashville SC and FC Dallas over the course of nine seasons. The Senegalese striker compiled five goals and three assists in 23 appearances (10 starts) for FC Cincinnati in 2023 as the Garys captured the Supporters’ Shield.

Badji most recently scored once in seven appearances for Turkish second-division side Bandirmaspor in 2024.

“We are excited to add an MLS veteran to our attacking core," D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay said in a release. “Dom is a forward who has elite pace and reads the game well to put himself in good scoring positions. Dominique will add a different dimension when going forward and will ultimately help create more chances for us in the final third. We’re excited to integrate him with the squad and welcome him back to the DMV.”

Badji can debut once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

D.C. United are in 15th place in the Eastern Conference (4W-10L-8D, 20 points) ahead of Saturday's matchup at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).