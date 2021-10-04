Daniel Salloi for MVP? Sporting Kansas City stump for homegrown forward

“The simple way to put it is the pundits criticize us as if we're a superclub,” Vermes said when asked about Salloi perhaps not getting enough national recognition. “We're not a superclub, I'm here to admit that because look, we're a small market, we don't spend the kind of money people do on players in this league. So that's fair. But they criticize us like we're a superclub [and] they don't give the credit to the players when they play well.

“I'm here not crying about it by any means. I'm answering your question because at the end of the day, I really don't care. If Daniel gets the MVP, great. At the end, what we all want is we want to win a trophy. We'll just keep working towards that. The rest of it is what it is. But that's more of an answer, it's not a complaint. It's just the way it is. It's been like that, by the way, since I've played here. Same thing.”