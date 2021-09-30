Player of the Week

Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi named Week 28 MLS Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Daniel Salloi for MLS Player of the Week? You bet.

Sporting Kansas City’s star forward has earned Week 28 honors, using two goals in a 3-1 win at FC Dallas to get there. Salloi, a homegrown attacker and newfound piece of Hungary’s national team, now has 15 goals and six assists this year to support his MVP candidacy and push for the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Up against FCD, he first got rolling in the 13th minute behind a right-footed blast that goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer could only flail at.

That highlight-reel moment was then replicated in the 61st minute, this time with Salloi’s left peg. His knucklepuck-ilke shot turned it into a Sporting KC rout, only for rising US star Ricardo Pepi to later pull one back.

Sporting’s win briefly moved them atop the Western Conference standings as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race intensifies, though Seattle’s 3-1 win at San Jose later Wednesday night bumped them back to second place. That doesn’t underscore Salloi’s individual brilliance, though, as his 21 goal contributions are one off the league lead.

With Salloi’s career-best year paving the way, SKC are hoping to stay rolling Sunday when hosting Houston Dynamo FC (4 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter). 

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

