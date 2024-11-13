Columbus Crew: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

I have been putting off writing this for a week and a half as I am still heartbroken that the Crew ran out of gas and got run out of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One. It was a bitter end to what had been a glorious previous 18 months, one that produced the best soccer I’ve ever seen an MLS team play.

“I go about the world, hand outstretched, and in the stadiums I plead: 'A pretty move, for the love of God.' And when good soccer happens, I give thanks for the miracle and I don't give a damn which team or country performs it.” – Eduardo Galeano, Soccer in Sun and Shadow

Look, I’ll be honest with you: I think a lot of Galeano’s prose is corny and overwrought. But he was touched by the almighty when he spun that one up. It is, after nearly 30 years of watching MLS, and 15 years of doing it for money, the core tenet of my worldview.

And so I love Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus Crew. I love that they went to Tigres, gave up an early goal, laughed and said “Who cares?” and just kept knocking the ball around 'til they found an equalizer. I love that they did the same thing a month later at Monterrey – except this time they didn’t stop with an equalizer. This time they were sharp enough to pour in two more. They beat the brakes off the one LIGA MX side (5-2 on aggregate!) that’s claimed more MLS victims than anybody over the past two decades. And they did it by using the ball and controlling the whole game with it.

I love that they did the same against Miami in Leagues Cup, and then again vs. an LAFC team that had been on a 19W-1L-3D tear (+41 goal differential) heading into the final.

Didn’t matter. Columbus got on the ball. Columbus owned the ball. Columbus owned the game. That was the blueprint no matter what.

I go into every match I watch in desperate need of ‘a pretty move, for the love of God.’ The Crew didn’t just give that to me every now and then; they gave that to me every single game, even against the best teams on the continent, even in the games with the highest stakes, and even when the game state said Columbus should be anything but expansive and ambitious with the ball. It got to the point where I did give a damn which team was doing it. They had won my affection and sparked a genuine rooting interest. I wanted them to be rewarded for their commitment to beautiful soccer.