Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City provides a World Cup spotlight

When the Columbus Crew host Orlando City for Matchday 7's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown (7 pm ET | Apple TV), fans will get a close look at multiple MLS players who are vying for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here are six players – three apiece from Columbus and Orlando – who are likely to suit up at this summer's tournament.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 18
Alongside Fulham FC's Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Arfsten looks to be all but locked in as one of the United States' left backs heading into this summer's tournament.
The left wingback exploded onto the scene in 2025, appearing in 16 games for the USMNT and recording 1g/5a.
Arfsten featured as a substitute in both USMNT friendlies last month, and has 1g/2a in six matches this season for Columbus.
- National team: Cape Verde
- Caps: 18
Moreira has become an integral part of Cape Verde's squad in recent years, featuring in competitions such as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, 2025 AFCON qualifying and, most importantly, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year and former French youth international appeared in six World Cup qualifiers, helping Tubarões Azuis reach the tournament for the first time in history.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 3
With New York City FC's Matt Freese and New England Revolution's Matt Turner the likely top two options in goal for the United States, Schulte is battling for the final goalkeeping spot on the World Cup roster.
Although he's made just three appearances for the USMNT, Schulte has been part of plenty of camps in the buildup to the World Cup. He could challenge Chicago Fire FC's Chris Brady and FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano as the third 'keeper.
- National team: Canada
- Caps: 30
The veteran Canadian goalkeeper has featured for Les Rouges for more than a decade, making his first international appearance in February 2016.
Although Crépeau is likely a roster lock for Canada's World Cup squad, he's still battling with Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair for the No. 1 job.
Head coach Jesse Marsch has rotated the two 'keepers over the past year and has yet to make his final decision as to who will be between the posts this summer.
- National team: Paraguay
- Caps: 16
Ojeda was on the outside of Paraguay's national team picture, looking in until their final World Cup qualifier against Peru in September 2025.
In his first national team appearance in nearly two years, Ojeda made the most of his opportunity with a substitute cameo and has gone on to feature in each of Paraguay's matches since that moment.
Now, he's on the doorstep of representing La Albirroja in their first World Cup appearance since 2010.
- National team: Croatia
- Caps: 13
Alongside FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, Pašalić is one of two Croatian internationals in MLS who are eyeing a place at the World Cup.
The Orlando City winger has 1g/3a for his country, and has become a regular for the Vatreni since June of last year.
During the most recent international window, Pašalić started and provided an assist in a 2-1 win over Colombia.