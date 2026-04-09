Portland's Finn Surman dreams of World Cup history with New Zealand

Finn Surman didn’t grow up playing soccer.
Instead, the Portland Timbers center back began properly playing the beautiful game at the age of 10 – a few years after New Zealand’s last FIFA World Cup appearance in 2010 ignited childhood dreams of representing his country on the world’s biggest stage.
“It did slowly become more and more of a dream as I got more into football,” Surman told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Saturday's test vs. LAFC (4:45 pm ET | FOX, Apple TV). “Fingers crossed I go, but I think it's going to be a pretty awesome feeling, experience, all of that stuff.
“It's something that I've worked towards for a long time, and it's been one of those goals in the back of my mind throughout football is to get myself into the national team and to represent New Zealand at a World Cup … To have qualified and now to have the opportunity to go is super exciting and super special for us.”
Kiwi secret sauce
From the outside looking in, New Zealand may seem a long shot to reach the World Cup knockout stages as the 85th-ranked side in the FIFA World Rankings, especially compared to Group G opponents Belgium (No. 9), Egypt (No. 29) and Iran (No. 21).
But internally, the All Whites know what they are capable of, aided by their “No. 8 wire” mentality – a Kiwi idiom originating from multi-purpose steel wire fencing that represents resourcefulness, ingenuity and hard work.
“We don’t look too much into the rankings of the team,” asserted the 22-year-old, who is international teammates with Minnesota United FC center back Michael Boxall.
“I think strengths of ours will come from being Kiwi players, so we're super hard-working and willing to fight for each other. We have a really good culture within our group, and I think that does come out on the pitch.”
It’s no surprise to learn what Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy feels Surman brings to the table.
“Finn’s greatest attribute amongst many might be his reliability," Grabavoy said. "He is consistent and dependable both on and off the field with his play and professionalism, regardless of the circumstances.”
History on the horizon
Surman and his compatriots will look to channel that “No. 8 wire” mentality to create history this summer as the first New Zealand men’s team to win a World Cup game, following three draws and a group stage exit at their second-ever appearance in 2010.
“I think that the team in 2010 inspired a lot of people with the results and the performances and the bravery that they played [with],” shared Surman.
“Now, we as a team want to show Kiwis and people worldwide that New Zealand football has been improving and growing and just becoming a bigger thing.”
Surman added: "We say first Kiwi team to win at the World Cup. I also think first Kiwi men's team to get out of the group at the World Cup … It's a challenge, but it's something that we're all really looking forward to and wanting to embrace and wanting to fight for."
Matching up with the world's best
That test will be especially demanding for Surman and his fellow defenders, particularly against Belgium and Egypt, where New Zealand will be tasked with containing some of the world's most explosive attackers.
“I think they're just really exciting challenges. Like you said, they’re some of the best players in the world. Players like [Romelu] Lukaku and [Jérémy] Doku and [Kevin] De Bruyne for Belgium. And [for] Egypt, [Omar] Marmoush and [Mohamed] Salah, who are two of the best attackers in the Premier League,” Surman said.
“I think the only way you can look at it is to be excited for it and to embrace the challenge that it is because these guys are some of the best players in the world, and it's just an awesome opportunity and awesome honor to be able to play against them and then show yourself what you can do."
Timbers head coach Phil Neville is well aware of the chances that a successful World Cup can provide a young player such as Surman.
“The World Cup presents a significant challenge and opportunity for Finn to continue his incredible growth," said Neville. "He’ll be playing against the best players in the best atmospheres in the best occasions, which will really test him in his journey.”
For club and country
For now, Surman’s focus remains at club level, where the Timbers sit joint-bottom in the Western Conference and have conceded 15 goals through six matches.
However, just as he remains confident in the All White’s World Cup chances, Surman believes a turnaround is only a matter of time in Portland. That could arrive as soon as Saturday's test vs. Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC.
“The team is hurting a little bit right now, but I think that we are a group that is together," Surman posited. "With new players and us coming together, I think we all believe that we're building something good and that we are close."
“We're getting close to being a really good team and being the team that we can be … We need to keep going, stick together, and the results will come.”
Luckily, some of those same teammates Surman will work with to get Portland back on track have also had similar experiences at the international level, namely veteran Canadian defender Kamal Miller.
“Speaking to him and hearing how he spoke about [playing at the 2022 World Cup], what a massive moment in his life it was and how much it meant to him,” Surman prefaced.
“I think that kind of puts in perspective a lot of the time of what a special opportunity and time that we're in and making the most of these games that you get to play and this tournament that you get to be involved in.”