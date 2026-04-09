Portland's Finn Surman dreams of World Cup history with New Zealand

“It's something that I've worked towards for a long time, and it's been one of those goals in the back of my mind throughout football is to get myself into the national team and to represent New Zealand at a World Cup … To have qualified and now to have the opportunity to go is super exciting and super special for us.”

“It did slowly become more and more of a dream as I got more into football,” Surman told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Saturday's test vs. LAFC (4:45 pm ET | FOX, Apple TV ). “Fingers crossed I go, but I think it's going to be a pretty awesome feeling, experience, all of that stuff.

Instead, the Portland Timbers center back began properly playing the beautiful game at the age of 10 – a few years after New Zealand’s last FIFA World Cup appearance in 2010 ignited childhood dreams of representing his country on the world’s biggest stage.

“Finn’s greatest attribute amongst many might be his reliability," Grabavoy said. "He is consistent and dependable both on and off the field with his play and professionalism, regardless of the circumstances.”

“I think strengths of ours will come from being Kiwi players, so we're super hard-working and willing to fight for each other. We have a really good culture within our group, and I think that does come out on the pitch.”

“We don’t look too much into the rankings of the team,” asserted the 22-year-old, who is international teammates with Minnesota United FC center back Michael Boxall .

But internally, the All Whites know what they are capable of, aided by their “No. 8 wire” mentality – a Kiwi idiom originating from multi-purpose steel wire fencing that represents resourcefulness, ingenuity and hard work.

From the outside looking in, New Zealand may seem a long shot to reach the World Cup knockout stages as the 85th-ranked side in the FIFA World Rankings, especially compared to Group G opponents Belgium (No. 9), Egypt (No. 29) and Iran (No. 21).

Full Finn mic’d up drop 🎤 Total Access with Finn Surman to get you in the matchday mood ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zUgpt8isBX

Surman added: "We say first Kiwi team to win at the World Cup. I also think first Kiwi men's team to get out of the group at the World Cup … It's a challenge, but it's something that we're all really looking forward to and wanting to embrace and wanting to fight for."

“Now, we as a team want to show Kiwis and people worldwide that New Zealand football has been improving and growing and just becoming a bigger thing.”

“I think that the team in 2010 inspired a lot of people with the results and the performances and the bravery that they played [with],” shared Surman.

Surman and his compatriots will look to channel that “No. 8 wire” mentality to create history this summer as the first New Zealand men’s team to win a World Cup game, following three draws and a group stage exit at their second-ever appearance in 2010.

Finn Surman on potentially representing New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup 🏆 Watch Finn's story so far here: https://t.co/SyXk1M5jsA pic.twitter.com/rQHVd2jGOc

Matching up with the world's best

That test will be especially demanding for Surman and his fellow defenders, particularly against Belgium and Egypt, where New Zealand will be tasked with containing some of the world's most explosive attackers.

“I think they're just really exciting challenges. Like you said, they’re some of the best players in the world. Players like [Romelu] Lukaku and [Jérémy] Doku and [Kevin] De Bruyne for Belgium. And [for] Egypt, [Omar] Marmoush and [Mohamed] Salah, who are two of the best attackers in the Premier League,” Surman said.

“I think the only way you can look at it is to be excited for it and to embrace the challenge that it is because these guys are some of the best players in the world, and it's just an awesome opportunity and awesome honor to be able to play against them and then show yourself what you can do."

Timbers head coach Phil Neville is well aware of the chances that a successful World Cup can provide a young player such as Surman.