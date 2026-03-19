San Diego FC's Manu Duah "can play at the highest level"

SDFC scout Brian Cronin had put Duah forward as the type of player who could be the then-expansion club’s first-ever draft pick. But even when Duah was at the MLS Combine, San Diego wanted him to rest to make sure a lingering knee issue was totally right. He didn’t train in preseason. He didn’t debut until the summer.

Fans could be forgiven for having forgotten about Duah. The first overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, he was lauded as usual. Shortly after, San Diego FC shut him down.

Duah also set several targets for himself during the offseason, including scoring his first professional goal. He checked that off the list in the first game of the year, scoring on legendary goalkeeper Keylor Navas to help SDFC to a 4-1 win over LIGA MX grande Pumas UNAM in a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup series San Diego advanced from.

“I really came into the year prepared,” he told MLSsoccer.com. “The coaches had something planned for me, and I also had my own thing planned, so both of us worked together to help the team as much as possible.”

After the slow start last season, Duah entered this year ready to take on the responsibility of being one of SDFC’s most dependable starters.

He entered this season, which San Diego have started undefeated ahead of Matchday 5's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire contest with Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium (7 pm ET | Apple TV ), as one of MLS’s biggest prospects.

There’s no missing Duah now; he rarely disappears from a match. The 20-year-old defender is a commanding presence at the back for San Diego, finishing the 2025 campaign with more than 1,000 minutes, placing No. 15 on the annual 22 Under 22 list and starting all five of the club’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches last year.

When SDFC kept Duah in Southern California by selecting him with the top pick, the club expected a player who would contribute quickly, but it didn’t want to rush him onto the field. And when he did take the field, it wasn’t where some fans might have expected.

Dunn School “helped me a lot to adapt from Ghana to the U.S. They taught me how things work in the U.S.,” Duah said, bolstering his English-language skills, furthering his education and helping him navigate a pro pathway. In addition to playing with UCSB, he also played in MLS NEXT with Santa Barbara Soccer Club.

That helped him move from Ghana to the U.S., where he enrolled in the Dunn School, a Santa Barbara-based boarding school with a history of producing MLS talent. Fellow top draft pick Abu Danladi also went to the school, as did Sahid Conteh, a Ventura County Fusion vet who coached Duah in college at UC Santa Barbara.

A Kumasi, Ghana native, Duah was in a program called New Life Academy, similar to the Right to Dream program SDFC are part of. Given the chance to focus solely on soccer or to pursue a pathway that blended the sport with more traditional education, Duah opted to take on more schooling.

While Duah may seem like an overnight success crossing off objectives with ease, there is hard work and opportunity behind any story like his.

With the first overall pick in the @MLS #SuperDraft , we have selected Manu Duah from UCSB. Welcome to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/orWyhfFQy8

Rising star

Tyler Heaps has a keen understanding of what it takes for a center back to make it at the top level. Before taking his current role as San Diego FC’s sporting director and general manager, Heaps worked as head of analysis and insights at AS Monaco during a time in which the Ligue 1 club moved both Benoît Badiashile and Axel Disasi to Chelsea in the English Premier League. Both were also earning call-ups for the France national team.

In Duah, Heaps sees many of the same qualities that led that duo to the highest level of the sport. In fact, Heaps said, Duah moving abroad is something the club is already viewing as all but a certainty.

“I think he's a player that if he continues to grow and take steps, he can play at the highest level in the world. And I don't say that lightly,” Heaps said. “We’ve already said this with Manu and his agent that it’s probably not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

“If he continues to play at a high level, I think it could be sooner rather than later, so it’s one that we’re preparing for. But, again, for us it’s about making sure that Manu continues to take steps and making sure he continues to get opportunities to do that.”

Part of the opportunity was putting Duah at center back in the first place. While there was always the possibility for him to become a defender because of his 6-foot-4 frame and profile, he had come up playing as a No. 6. That made him a stronger player, SDFC felt, with his calmness on the ball and ability to pass out of trouble. But they also wanted to use his space-eating and aerial ability in the best possible way.

“It was a process. We knew in the draft that he could play center back because of his ability on the ball and his calmness,” Heaps said. “Now, that transition happened a lot quicker because of need. He started to train quite often at center back because we had injuries.”

A June 7 game Heaps recalls as “a random international break friendly against Club América that wasn’t even on television” served as Duah’s first start at center back, with several other SDFC players who had seen limited action in 2025.

“He was exceptional. He did things in that game that really opened our eyes,” Heaps said. “The ability to defend space, the ability to step into midfield, the ability to attract pressure and to be able to still play high-quality passes.