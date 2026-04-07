Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Eastern Conference foes clash when the Columbus Crew host Orlando City for Matchday 7's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

How does that saying go again? If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Should Columbus reach a two-game winning streak, it'd mark their first triumph at home under Rydstrom. Previously, they settled for a 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire FC and suffered a 1-0 loss against Nashville SC .

Those three points will go a long way for Rydstrom, who was hired during the offseason after Wilfried Nancy departed to lead Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.

Wessam Abou Ali netted a second-half brace, while USMNT defender Max Arfsten tallied 1g/1a in the road match.

Columbus earned their first win under head coach Henrik Rydström last weekend, cruising to a 3-1 victory at Atlanta United .

What to know

Record

14th in Eastern Conference

3 points, 1W-5L-0D

What to know

Orlando are chasing a turnaround after losing their last three road matches by a combined 16-0 score.

That first defeat, a 5-0 setback at New York City FC in early March, preceded the club mutually parting ways with head coach Oscar Pareja and naming Martín Perelman as interim head coach.

Did those Nashville and LAFC results come against early Supporters' Shield contenders? Yes. But Orlando have conceded a league-high 23 goals, putting them on pace to smash the MLS single-season record for goals against.

Looming over all this is Antoine Griezmann's July arrival from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid. Significant improvements are needed before the French legend formally joins their attack.

Who to watch

Marco Pašalić: The left-footed winger, alongside FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, hopes to represent Croatia at this summer's World Cup.

The left-footed winger, alongside FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, hopes to represent Croatia at this summer's World Cup. Martín Ojeda: The Argentine attacker has a team-best two goals this season. He set a club record for single-season goal contributions (39) last year.

The Argentine attacker has a team-best two goals this season. He set a club record for single-season goal contributions (39) last year. Maxime Crépeau: Crépeau is jockeying with Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair for Canada's starting goalkeeper job at the 2026 World Cup.

Crépeau is jockeying with Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair for Canada's starting goalkeeper job at the 2026 World Cup. Braian Ojeda: It's still early days in Orlando for the Paraguay international, who's eyeing a World Cup trip. He spent 2022-25 with Real Salt Lake.

It's still early days in Orlando for the Paraguay international, who's eyeing a World Cup trip. He spent 2022-25 with Real Salt Lake. David Brekalo: Amid all the changes in Orlando, the Slovenian international is one of the team's most experienced defenders.

Predicted XI