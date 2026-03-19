San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Western Conference contenders clash when San Diego FC host Real Salt Lake for Matchday 5's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, March 22 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 10 points, 3W-0L-1D record
What to know
San Diego are picking up where they left off in their historic 2025 debut season, sitting as one of five unbeaten teams entering Matchday 5.
The Chrome-and-Azul have a 3W-0L-1D league record with a +8 goal differential, but dropped points late in their 3-3 draw at FC Dallas last weekend.
Mikey Varas' side then exited the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup midweek in the Round of 16, following a 4-0 defeat (6-3 aggregate) at back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca FC.
Back home at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego will look to rebound in front of a primetime Sunday Night Soccer audience.
Who to watch
- Anders Dreyer: The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year remains the centerpiece of SDFC's attack, producing 2g/3a in league action this season.
- Jeppe Tverskov: The Danish midfielder and San Diego captain commands the midfield.
- Manu Duah: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft has blossomed into one of the league's most prized center backs.
- Aníbal Godoy: The veteran defensive midfielder is approaching a spot on Panama's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
- Onni Valakari: The Finnish international has a joint-team best 3g/2a through four games, along with Danish striker Marcus Ingvartsen.
Predicted XI
Varas could make changes to the side he fielded midweek at Toluca in CCC play, although Duah and Ingvartsen will likely start after missing the trip to the Estadio Nemesio Díez due to suspension.
Record
- 6th in Western Conference
- 9 points, 3W-1L-0D record
What to know
RSL are in the thick of the Western Conference race thanks to a three-game winning streak.
They've largely been without superstar midfielder Diego Luna, who made his season debut last weekend vs. Austin FC after recovering from a knee injury.
Offseason signing Stijn Spierings was the hero of that 2-1 home triumph, netting his first goal for the Claret-and-Cobalt with an 88th-minute winner.
RSL have also relied on 18-year-old homegrowns Zavier Gozo (1g/1a) and Aiden Hezarkhani (2g/0a) to defy expectations under head coach Pablo Mastroeni.
Who to watch
- Diego Luna: The two-time All-Star and 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year is vying to represent the USMNT at this summer's World Cup on home soil.
- Zavier Gozo: Gozo has entered the USMNT radar as he continues to develop into one of MLS's most exciting young attackers.
- Aiden Hezarkhani: Is Hezarkhani RSL's latest homegrown success story? He's certainly on the right path, scoring twice in four appearances this season.
- Morgan Guilavogui: Acquired as a Designated Player over the winter from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Guilavogui is looking for his first RSL goal.
- Juan Manuel Sanabria: Another winter signing, Sanabria is playing for a spot on Uruguay's World Cup roster.
Predicted XI
Will Luna get his first start of 2026? After making a 19-minute cameo off the bench last week, he is nearing full match fitness and could get the nod from the opening whistle at Snapdragon Stadium.
Will San Diego bounce back from their midweek CCC defeat, or will RSL continue their winning streak? Form may play a part, but ultimately, the match will likely be decided by the availability of key contributors like Dreyer and Luna.