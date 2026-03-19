San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Western Conference contenders clash when San Diego FC host Real Salt Lake for Matchday 5's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Varas could make changes to the side he fielded midweek at Toluca in CCC play, although Duah and Ingvartsen will likely start after missing the trip to the Estadio Nemesio Díez due to suspension.

Back home at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego will look to rebound in front of a primetime Sunday Night Soccer audience.

Mikey Varas' side then exited the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup midweek in the Round of 16, following a 4-0 defeat (6-3 aggregate) at back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca FC.

The Chrome-and-Azul have a 3W-0L-1D league record with a +8 goal differential, but dropped points late in their 3-3 draw at FC Dallas last weekend.

San Diego are picking up where they left off in their historic 2025 debut season, sitting as one of five unbeaten teams entering Matchday 5.

What to know

Record

6th in Western Conference

9 points, 3W-1L-0D record

What to know

RSL are in the thick of the Western Conference race thanks to a three-game winning streak.

They've largely been without superstar midfielder Diego Luna, who made his season debut last weekend vs. Austin FC after recovering from a knee injury.

Offseason signing Stijn Spierings was the hero of that 2-1 home triumph, netting his first goal for the Claret-and-Cobalt with an 88th-minute winner.

RSL have also relied on 18-year-old homegrowns Zavier Gozo (1g/1a) and Aiden Hezarkhani (2g/0a) to defy expectations under head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Who to watch

Diego Luna: The two-time All-Star and 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year is vying to represent the USMNT at this summer's World Cup on home soil.

The two-time All-Star and 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year is vying to represent the USMNT at this summer's World Cup on home soil. Zavier Gozo: Gozo has entered the USMNT radar as he continues to develop into one of MLS's most exciting young attackers.

Gozo has entered the USMNT radar as he continues to develop into one of MLS's most exciting young attackers. Aiden Hezarkhani: Is Hezarkhani RSL's latest homegrown success story? He's certainly on the right path, scoring twice in four appearances this season.

Is Hezarkhani RSL's latest homegrown success story? He's certainly on the right path, scoring twice in four appearances this season. Morgan Guilavogui: Acquired as a Designated Player over the winter from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Guilavogui is looking for his first RSL goal.

Acquired as a Designated Player over the winter from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Guilavogui is looking for his first RSL goal. Juan Manuel Sanabria: Another winter signing, Sanabria is playing for a spot on Uruguay's World Cup roster.

Predicted XI