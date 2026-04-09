Galaxy, Sounders drop Champions Cup quarterfinal openers

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC fell to LIGA MX opposition on Wednesday night in their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal openers.

Toluca 4, LA Galaxy 2

Toluca quickly put themselves in the driver's seat, with Nicolás Castro opening the score early and Paulinho doubling the hosts' Leg 1 lead shortly before halftime following a swift counterattack.

The Galaxy would not go down quietly, however, as Gabriel Pec extended his lead atop the CCC top scorer charts (six goals) from a tight angle before being pegged back by Paulinho netting his second in the 73rd minute.

Four minutes later, LA cut the deficit in half again through Marco Reus bundling in a second away goal. Still, it would not be enough to snatch a result at Estadio Nemesio Díez as Paulinho shut the door by completing his hat trick in the 85th minute.

The tie now heads to Los Angeles for a decisive Leg 2. Last year, the Galaxy went unbeaten against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park, recording a 3W-0L-2D record en route to their third-place finish in Leagues Cup.

Goals