Galaxy, Sounders drop Champions Cup quarterfinal openers

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC fell to LIGA MX opposition on Wednesday night in their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal openers.
Toluca 4, LA Galaxy 2
Toluca quickly put themselves in the driver's seat, with Nicolás Castro opening the score early and Paulinho doubling the hosts' Leg 1 lead shortly before halftime following a swift counterattack.
The Galaxy would not go down quietly, however, as Gabriel Pec extended his lead atop the CCC top scorer charts (six goals) from a tight angle before being pegged back by Paulinho netting his second in the 73rd minute.
Four minutes later, LA cut the deficit in half again through Marco Reus bundling in a second away goal. Still, it would not be enough to snatch a result at Estadio Nemesio Díez as Paulinho shut the door by completing his hat trick in the 85th minute.
The tie now heads to Los Angeles for a decisive Leg 2. Last year, the Galaxy went unbeaten against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park, recording a 3W-0L-2D record en route to their third-place finish in Leagues Cup.
Goals
Next Up
Tigres UANL 2, Seattle Sounders FC 0
Seattle fell 2-0 at the Estadio Universitario in their quarterfinal opener, with an Oziel Herrera strike and a Jackson Ragen own goal giving Tigres the Leg 1 advantage.
The Sounders could've had an even steeper deficit to overcome, but Ángel Correa sent his penalty kick on the verge of halftime well over the crossbar.
Now the series returns to Seattle for the Leg 2. Last year, the Sounders posted a 3W-0L-2D record against LIGA MX side, outscoring opponents 11-2 during CCC and their Leagues Cup 2025 title run.
Goals
Next Up
- SEA: Wednesday, April 15 vs. Tigres UANL | 11:30 pm ET (FS2, TUDN) | Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal, Leg 2
- TIG: Saturday, April 11 vs. Guadalajara | 7 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura