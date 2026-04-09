MLS on FOX! Matchday 7 brings star-filled doubleheader

Grab your popcorn and secure the comfy part of the couch for a must-see Matchday 7 doubleheader on FOX, in addition to Apple TV.
Here's everything you need to know before these clashes on Saturday.
Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
- WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
While wins have been tough to come by, Austin FC have proven they can compete against the MLS elite, earning back-to-back draws against LAFC and Inter Miami CF.
Guilherme Biro scored the first goal at Nu Stadium last Saturday before Lionel Messi equalized. Austin were eight minutes from a huge road win before Luis Suárez dramatically leveled for the Herons in a 2-2 draw.
Keep a close eye on Facundo Torres' availability for the Verde & Black. The Uruguayan international and marquee winter signing was subbed off at halftime of last weekend's match as an injury precaution.
Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy hope to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 loss against Minnesota United FC and snap a four-match winless streak.
They boast plenty of firepower, led by offseason acquisition João Klauss, who is among the league's top scorers with five goals. Marco Reus has 2g/2a, and Gabriel Pec is looking for his first league goal this year.
Notably, LA have been playing without center back Jakob Glesnes and winger Joseph Paintsil due to injury. Glesnes is a three-time MLS All-Star, and Paintsil is chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot with Ghana.
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
The Portland Timbers hope a return to Providence Park can provide the spark to snap a five-match winless streak.
Although they've struggled to accumulate points, there's been no shortage of entertainment from the Timbers.
See: Juan Mosquera's AT&T Goal of the Year candidate in last weekend's 3-2 loss at Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kristoffer Velde and David Da Costa, the team's two Designated Players, are consistent threats around goal.
LAFC have been humming in all phases, topping the Supporters' Shield standings with 16 points (5W-0L-1D) while not conceding a goal yet this season.
That success has also carried over to Concacaf Champions Cup play, where they overpowered Mexican side Cruz Azul, 3-0, in Leg 1 of their quarterfinal series on Tuesday.
In that game, rising Venezuelan star David Martínez netted a spectacular brace and Son Heung-Min scored his second goal of the 2026 season.
On Matchday 6, Denis Bouanga netted the third-fastest hat trick in MLS history during a 6-0 rout of Orlando City. That earned him Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors, while Son provided four assists to give him an MLS-best seven helpers this year.