MLS on FOX! Matchday 7 brings star-filled doubleheader

Grab your popcorn and secure the comfy part of the couch for a must-see Matchday 7 doubleheader on FOX, in addition to Apple TV .

Here's everything you need to know before these clashes on Saturday.

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy

WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 pm ET

Saturday, 2:30 pm ET WATCH: FOX, Apple TV

While wins have been tough to come by, Austin FC have proven they can compete against the MLS elite, earning back-to-back draws against LAFC and Inter Miami CF.

Guilherme Biro scored the first goal at Nu Stadium last Saturday before Lionel Messi equalized. Austin were eight minutes from a huge road win before Luis Suárez dramatically leveled for the Herons in a 2-2 draw.

Keep a close eye on Facundo Torres' availability for the Verde & Black. The Uruguayan international and marquee winter signing was subbed off at halftime of last weekend's match as an injury precaution.

Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy hope to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 loss against Minnesota United FC and snap a four-match winless streak.

They boast plenty of firepower, led by offseason acquisition João Klauss, who is among the league's top scorers with five goals. Marco Reus has 2g/2a, and Gabriel Pec is looking for his first league goal this year.