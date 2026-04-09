Nashville SC: How they've reached another level in 2026

Through six matchdays, Nashville SC are atop the Eastern Conference standings with 13 points.

Ahead of their Walmart Saturday Showdown visit to Charlotte FC this weekend (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ), let's explore how they've progressed.

That's not to say B.J. Callaghan's side is comfortable or satisfied. But Nashville have certainly taken a step forward in 2026, and they're among the must-watch teams for any neutral viewer.

Their chemistry was practically immediate, and it should only improve with more reps this spring.

The Argentine winger, who spent the past seven years starring for the San Jose Earthquakes , was among the most coveted free agents in MLS history. Now, he’s joined forces with a former Landon Donovan MLS MVP in Mukhtar and the Golden Boot presented by Audi co-leader in Surridge (seven goals).

Espinoza perfectly complements Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge , solving a longstanding criticism of Nashville's attack. And so far, they’ve combined for 11g/4a in league play while giving opposing defenses fits.

When Nashville signed Cristian Espinoza this past winter, they created one of the best attacking trios in MLS.

Sam Surridge hat trick and Cristian Espinoza's effort for another assist 😳 Nashville is rolling, up 4-0. pic.twitter.com/IqPOE4CZ44

Not too shabby for a 24-year-old who's been waiting in the wings.

So far, Schwake has looked the part of a dependable MLS starter. He's posted three clean sheets in league play and helped power a quarterfinal run in the Concacaf Champions Cup .

Brian Schwake has taken over from Willis as Nashville's first-choice 'keeper, taking the reins after featuring during their 2025 US Open Cup title run .

From their 2020 expansion season through 2025, Nashville fans could reliably count on Joe Willis as their starting goalkeeper. But this year, there's been a changing of the guard.

Quickly, Woledzi has formed a strong partnership with Jeisson Palacios and helped Nashville turn the page on their Zimmerman days.

Woledzi has not just fit in, but looked like a high-end MLS center back. He’s fantastic in 1-v-1 defending situations, comfortable on the ball and has the athletic profile to thrive in the modern game.

There was no panic from the Nashville front office, though, because they had a replacement lined up. Enter Maxwell Woledzi , a 24-year-old Ghanian who previously played for Fredrikstad in the Norwegian top flight.

After their 2025 campaign, Nashville entered a new era as USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman explored free agency. The club legend and two-time MLS Defender of the Year eventually landed with Toronto FC .

If all goes to plan, Patrick Yazbek will represent Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

That comes as the box-to-box midfielder entrenches himself as a key contributor for Nashville, often partnering with Eddi Tagseth or Matthew Corcoran in midfield.

Whether it's late-arriving runs, spraying the ball forward or getting stuck in defensively, Yazbek brings a bit of everything to the middle of the park.