Nashville SC: How they've reached another level in 2026

Through six matchdays, Nashville SC are atop the Eastern Conference standings with 13 points.
That's not to say B.J. Callaghan's side is comfortable or satisfied. But Nashville have certainly taken a step forward in 2026, and they're among the must-watch teams for any neutral viewer.
Ahead of their Walmart Saturday Showdown visit to Charlotte FC this weekend (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV), let's explore how they've progressed.
When Nashville signed Cristian Espinoza this past winter, they created one of the best attacking trios in MLS.
Espinoza perfectly complements Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, solving a longstanding criticism of Nashville's attack. And so far, they’ve combined for 11g/4a in league play while giving opposing defenses fits.
The Argentine winger, who spent the past seven years starring for the San Jose Earthquakes, was among the most coveted free agents in MLS history. Now, he’s joined forces with a former Landon Donovan MLS MVP in Mukhtar and the Golden Boot presented by Audi co-leader in Surridge (seven goals).
Their chemistry was practically immediate, and it should only improve with more reps this spring.
From their 2020 expansion season through 2025, Nashville fans could reliably count on Joe Willis as their starting goalkeeper. But this year, there's been a changing of the guard.
Brian Schwake has taken over from Willis as Nashville's first-choice 'keeper, taking the reins after featuring during their 2025 US Open Cup title run.
So far, Schwake has looked the part of a dependable MLS starter. He's posted three clean sheets in league play and helped power a quarterfinal run in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Not too shabby for a 24-year-old who's been waiting in the wings.
After their 2025 campaign, Nashville entered a new era as USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman explored free agency. The club legend and two-time MLS Defender of the Year eventually landed with Toronto FC.
There was no panic from the Nashville front office, though, because they had a replacement lined up. Enter Maxwell Woledzi, a 24-year-old Ghanian who previously played for Fredrikstad in the Norwegian top flight.
Woledzi has not just fit in, but looked like a high-end MLS center back. He’s fantastic in 1-v-1 defending situations, comfortable on the ball and has the athletic profile to thrive in the modern game.
Quickly, Woledzi has formed a strong partnership with Jeisson Palacios and helped Nashville turn the page on their Zimmerman days.
If all goes to plan, Patrick Yazbek will represent Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
That comes as the box-to-box midfielder entrenches himself as a key contributor for Nashville, often partnering with Eddi Tagseth or Matthew Corcoran in midfield.
Whether it's late-arriving runs, spraying the ball forward or getting stuck in defensively, Yazbek brings a bit of everything to the middle of the park.
That's helped the 24-year-old earn nine caps for his country, and he very well could be in the starting XI when the Socceroos face the United States on July 19 in Group D action.
Nashville have been on an upward trajectory ever since they hired Callaghan in July 2024.
Their 2025 regular season ended with 54 points, tying their club record, and they won the US Open Cup for the club's first-ever trophy.
Now in 2026, they're being talked about as a serious contender to win the Supporters' Shield and be the Eastern Conference's representative in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 18.
There's a lot of season left, and Callaghan knows the job is far from done. But the head coach deserves his flowers, and expectations have risen as a result.
We'd be remiss not to shout out:
- Andy Nájar, a 2025 All-Star who's among the league's best right backs.
- Warren Madrigal joining the attack after being acquired from Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa.
- Reed Baker-Whiting as a savvy offseason addition from the Seattle Sounders.
- Dan Lovitz still logging steady, reliable minutes at left back at age 34.
- As mentioned above, Tagseth and Corcoran boosting the team's midfield.