Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Columbus Crew (No. 2) begin their MLS Cup presented by Audi title defense when hosting New York Red Bulls (No. 7) in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series on Tuesday.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

This Round One series winner will face either FC Cincinnati (No. 3) or New York City FC (No. 6) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Columbus or RBNY must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 10).

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 2

Eastern Conference No. 2 Regular season: 66 points (19W-6L-9D)

Columbus are enjoying a dominant year that's already seen them make the Concacaf Champions Cup final and win the 2024 Leagues Cup title.

In their search for an MLS Cup repeat, they've turned to Colombian superstar Cucho Hernández, who put together another Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season, tallying 19g/14a in 27 games. Cucho forms one-third of an electric front three alongside Uruguayan star Diego Rossi (12g/11a) and veteran Christian Ramírez (8g/6a).

MLS legend Darlington Nagbe remains one of the league's best midfield metronomes at age 34, while defender Steven Moreira and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte are finalists for their position's respective year-end awards.