Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

An Eastern Conference clash awaits when the Columbus Crew host Chicago Fire FC for Matchday 3's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Ohio
What to know
The Crew hope to get their first win of the Henrik Rydström era in Saturday's home opener at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. The Swedish coach was appointed during the offseason after Wilfried Nancy departed for Scotland's Celtic FC.
Columbus are fresh off picking up their first point of the season on Matchday 2, a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City with Diego Rossi netting the late equalizer. They had a chance to win it late, but Wessam Abou Ali's penalty kick was saved.
Max Arfsten could be a game-changer for Columbus. The left wingback has one goal in 16 USMNT caps after breaking through last season, and is a potential starter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, Sean Zawadzki has increased responsibility in midfield after club legend Darlington Nagbe retired following the 2025 campaign.
Who to watch
- Wessam Abou Ali: The Palestinian international was acquired last summer from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. He has 2g/1a to start his first full season in Columbus.
- Max Arfsten: The 2025 MLS All-Star is coming off a breakout season. Last year, he earned a program-best five assists for the USMNT.
- Steven Moreira: The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year is readying to represent Cape Verde at this summer's World Cup.
- Diego Rossi: After scoring 16 goals a year ago, the Uruguayan star already has two goals this season, including the AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 1.
- Patrick Schulte: The goalkeeper could earn a spot on the USMNT roster for this summer's World Cup, perhaps in support of New England's Matt Turner and New York City's Matt Freese.
Predicted XI
We don't expect changes from last weekend's 2-2 draw at SKC. But keep an eye out for newcomer Sekou Bangoura possibly starting in midfield after back-to-back substitute appearances.
What to know
Chicago picked up their first win of the season last weekend, an emphatic 3-0 victory over CF Montréal.
Jonathan Bamba scored in the first half, before Hugo Cuypers and Robin Lod padded the scoreline in second-half stoppage time. The final two goals were scored after Chicago were reduced to 10 men following Jonathan Dean's red card.
The Matchday 2 victory helped the Fire bounce back from a season-opening 2-1 loss at Houston Dynamo FC, where Cuypers scored in the first half.
Can head coach Gregg Berhalter's side maintain form as they return to the road?
Who to watch
- Jonathan Bamba: The Ivory Coast international, acquired from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo last year, scored his first goal of 2026 against Montréal.
- Chris Brady: The 22-year-old homegrown is now in his fourth season as Chicago's starting goalkeeper. He is battling for a spot on the USMNT's World Cup squad.
- Hugo Cuypers: A year removed from posting 17g/3a, the Belgian striker has scored in each of Chicago's two games so far.
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi: The South African center back and World Cup hopeful has impressed in his first two games. The 20-year-old was acquired during the offseason from the Orlando Pirates in his home country.
- Philip Zinckernagel: The Danish midfielder contributed 15g/15a last season, helping lead Chicago to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Predicted XI
With Dean suspended (red card) and left back Andrew Gutman injured, Berhalter might opt for three center backs.
Goals change games, and these two teams have shown the ability to score in bunches. In what could be a barnburner, which DP striker will rise to the top? All eyes are on Abou Ali and Cuypers.