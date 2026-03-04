Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

An Eastern Conference clash awaits when the Columbus Crew host Chicago Fire FC for Matchday 3's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

What to know

The Crew hope to get their first win of the Henrik Rydström era in Saturday's home opener at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. The Swedish coach was appointed during the offseason after Wilfried Nancy departed for Scotland's Celtic FC.

Columbus are fresh off picking up their first point of the season on Matchday 2, a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City with Diego Rossi netting the late equalizer. They had a chance to win it late, but Wessam Abou Ali's penalty kick was saved.

Max Arfsten could be a game-changer for Columbus. The left wingback has one goal in 16 USMNT caps after breaking through last season, and is a potential starter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sean Zawadzki has increased responsibility in midfield after club legend Darlington Nagbe retired following the 2025 campaign.

Who to watch

Wessam Abou Ali: The Palestinian international was acquired last summer from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. He has 2g/1a to start his first full season in Columbus.

Max Arfsten: The 2025 MLS All-Star is coming off a breakout season. Last year, he earned a program-best five assists for the USMNT.

Steven Moreira: The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year is readying to represent Cape Verde at this summer's World Cup.

Diego Rossi: After scoring 16 goals a year ago, the Uruguayan star already has two goals this season, including the AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 1.

Patrick Schulte: The goalkeeper could earn a spot on the USMNT roster for this summer's World Cup, perhaps in support of New England's Matt Turner and New York City's Matt Freese.

Predicted XI