Nu Stadium: Inter Miami's new home named at Miami Freedom Park

The naming rights deal is part of a broader partnership between Inter Miami and Nu, one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms with 131 million customers.

The 26,700-seat stadium is set to open on April 4 when the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions host Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

"Inter Miami was built to set new standards and redefine what’s possible in fútbol. That’s why we pursue greatness on the pitch by signing the best players in the world, and just as importantly, we hold ourselves to that same standard when choosing the partners who help bring our vision to life,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami's managing owner.