Nu Stadium: Inter Miami's new home named at Miami Freedom Park

Inter Miami CF’s new state-of-the-art home stadium at Miami Freedom Park will officially be named Nu Stadium, the club announced Wednesday.
The naming rights deal is part of a broader partnership between Inter Miami and Nu, one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms with 131 million customers.
The 26,700-seat stadium is set to open on April 4 when the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions host Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
"Inter Miami was built to set new standards and redefine what’s possible in fútbol. That’s why we pursue greatness on the pitch by signing the best players in the world, and just as importantly, we hold ourselves to that same standard when choosing the partners who help bring our vision to life,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami's managing owner.
"Nu is exactly the partner we look for – driven by the same disruptor mindset and global ambition that define Inter Miami. Together, we are proud to welcome our fans to Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park very soon, a special place they can call home where they can feel connected, inspired, and part of something truly extraordinary."
Nu Stadium is the centerpiece of a 131-acre development near Miami International Airport. The complex is one of the most significant sports-anchored mixed-use projects underway in the United States.
Since their debut season in 2020, Inter Miami have played at Chase Stadium in nearby Fort Lauderdale. The club trains at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center, which is also in Fort Lauderdale.
“Miami has always been a place where people come with big dreams and from the very beginning, we wanted this club to reflect that spirit," said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.
"Opening our new stadium is a really special moment on our journey – a place for fans across South Florida and for people from around the world who feel connected to our club to watch us play. Nu Stadium will be a home for the Inter Miami family and a place that reminds everyone who visits of the Freedom to Dream."
Beyond the stadium naming rights, Nu’s agreement will see their logo appear on the back of Inter Miami's jersey as part of a newly introduced league asset debuting in August 2026.
Nu will also anchor two signature spaces within Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park:
- Nu Club, a 770-person premium hospitality lounge featuring a glass tunnel view of players as they walk from the locker rooms to the pitch.
- Nu Plaza, a community hub designed to host branded gathering spaces, a large screen and seating areas, creating a dynamic public space at the center of the district.
Construction on the Miami Freedom Park project began in 2023 and will commence opening in phases beginning in 2026, starting with the stadium and select district components, including youth athletic fields, programmed civic and plaza spaces for fan zones and seasonal activations, and an inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions, and retailers.
Inter Miami have become one of the world's most popular clubs since Argentine megastar Lionel Messi arrived in July 2023. The club's added a trophy each season: Leagues Cup (2023), the MLS Supporters' Shield (2024) and MLS Cup (2025).