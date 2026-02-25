Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

A Western Conference clash awaits when Real Salt Lake host Seattle Sounders FC for Matchday 2's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Feb. 28 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- America First Field | Sandy, Utah
What to know
RSL hope to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on MLS is Back weekend, though have some key absences to navigate.
Star midfielder Diego Luna, who will likely feature for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is dealing with a knee injury. DP forward Morgan Guilavogui and wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria, their marquee offseason signings, are awaiting visas. The likes of Emeka Eneli, Victor Olatunji and Lukas Engel missed out due to injury last weekend, too.
For the Claret-and-Cobalt, who are a perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, homegrown attacker Zavier Gozo could enter the spotlight. Last year, Gozo starred for the US at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Who to watch
- Rafael Cabral: The Brazilian goalkeeper, now in his second season with RSL, has made over 500 professional appearances.
- Zavier Gozo: The 18-year-old placed 10th on last year's 22 Under 22 rankings, an annual list that honors the league's bright young stars.
- Morgan Guilavogui: The Guinea international striker was acquired from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens for reportedly around $5 million.
- Juan Manuel Sanabria: The Uruguay international was acquired from LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis, where he made nearly 170 appearances.
Predicted XI
RSL likely won't be at full strength, so take the group below with a grain of salt.
What to know
Seattle opened their 2026 season with a 2-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids and will look to carry momentum into Matchday 2.
The match started on a sour note, with star forward Jordan Morris exiting inside the opening 10 minutes. But his replacement, Paul Rothrock, provided the heroics by setting up Albert Rusnák's opening goal and scoring the insurance tally just past the hour mark.
With a strong returning core, the Rave Green continue their chase for trophies this year after defeating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to capture the 2025 Leagues Cup title.
Who to watch
- Jesús Ferreira: Ferreira joined Seattle from FC Dallas last year and tallied 4g/7a. He already has a pair of assists this season.
- Jackson Ragen: The Seattle native is one of the best 1-v-1 defenders in MLS, forming a strong center-back partnership with Yeimar.
- Cristian Roldan: The box-to-box midfielder raised his level in 2025 and put himself on the USMNT radar. Roldan could make a second straight World Cup roster.
- Albert Rusnák: The DP midfielder and former RSL star is coming off one of his best seasons, posting a team-high 21 goal contributions (11g/10a).
Predicted XI
Hassani Dotson could retain his place in midfield ahead of Snyder Brunell. Otherwise, expect head coach Brian Schmetzer to stick with the squad that began last week's second half.
RSL's player availability report is lengthy, leaving Mastroeni to string together a makeshift lineup. Solving that against a veteran team like Seattle won't be easy.
Here's a crazy stat, though: The Sounders haven't won away to RSL since the 2016 US Open Cup!