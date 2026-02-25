Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

RSL likely won't be at full strength, so take the group below with a grain of salt.

For the Claret-and-Cobalt, who are a perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, homegrown attacker Zavier Gozo could enter the spotlight. Last year, Gozo starred for the US at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

RSL hope to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on MLS is Back weekend, though have some key absences to navigate.

What to know

Seattle opened their 2026 season with a 2-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids and will look to carry momentum into Matchday 2.

The match started on a sour note, with star forward Jordan Morris exiting inside the opening 10 minutes. But his replacement, Paul Rothrock, provided the heroics by setting up Albert Rusnák's opening goal and scoring the insurance tally just past the hour mark.

With a strong returning core, the Rave Green continue their chase for trophies this year after defeating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to capture the 2025 Leagues Cup title.

Who to watch

Jesús Ferreira: Ferreira joined Seattle from FC Dallas last year and tallied 4g/7a. He already has a pair of assists this season.

Ferreira joined Seattle from FC Dallas last year and tallied 4g/7a. He already has a pair of assists this season. Jackson Ragen: The Seattle native is one of the best 1-v-1 defenders in MLS, forming a strong center-back partnership with Yeimar.

The Seattle native is one of the best 1-v-1 defenders in MLS, forming a strong center-back partnership with Yeimar. Cristian Roldan: The box-to-box midfielder raised his level in 2025 and put himself on the USMNT radar. Roldan could make a second straight World Cup roster.

The box-to-box midfielder raised his level in 2025 and put himself on the USMNT radar. Roldan could make a second straight World Cup roster. Albert Rusnák: The DP midfielder and former RSL star is coming off one of his best seasons, posting a team-high 21 goal contributions (11g/10a).

Predicted XI