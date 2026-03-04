Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

The legendary Argentine guided a left-footed blast through a host of defenders and into the far corner to even the match in a 4-2 Florida Derby win at rivals Orlando City .

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 2, taking 87.5% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Martín Ojeda (5%): Orlando's midfielder maestro delivered an outside-of-the-boot finish to give the Lions a 2-0 lead in their eventual 4-2 loss against Miami.

3rd place, Stephen Eustáquio (4.9%): The Canadian international netted his first LAFC goal in a 2-0 win at Houston Dynamo FC, a long-range strike that left goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with no chance.

4th place, Mark Delgado (2.6%): Delgado also found the back of the net from distance in the Black & Gold's win in Houston, tucking a curling effort inside the far post.