Real Salt Lake youngsters lead the way to shock Seattle Sounders

Facing a slew of injuries, Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni started three players aged 18 or younger in Matchday 2's Walmart Saturday Showdown against Seattle Sounders FC.

The move paid off, as 18-year-old Aiden Hezarkhani bagged the opening goal, and 21-year-old Ariath Piol scored the winner in a surprise 2-1 victory over the visitors.

"We got, you know, a couple of teenagers out there, and you look across the field and you have probably one of the most experienced, most quality groups in the league," said Mastroeni afterwards.