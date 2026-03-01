Real Salt Lake youngsters lead the way to shock Seattle Sounders

The kids are alright in Salt Lake City.
Facing a slew of injuries, Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni started three players aged 18 or younger in Matchday 2's Walmart Saturday Showdown against Seattle Sounders FC.
The move paid off, as 18-year-old Aiden Hezarkhani bagged the opening goal, and 21-year-old Ariath Piol scored the winner in a surprise 2-1 victory over the visitors.
"We got, you know, a couple of teenagers out there, and you look across the field and you have probably one of the most experienced, most quality groups in the league," said Mastroeni afterwards.
"... It's really easy to make excuses as to why you don't win games. The one thing that I can tell you is that group in there won't ever make any excuses."
Meeting the moment
Hezarkhani was an unlikely pick for the opening goal. With Diego Luna and Victor Olatunji out injured in attack (as well as DeAndre Yedlin, Emeka Eneli and Juan Jose Arias), the academy product impressed in his second start.
"He's had an unbelievable preseason with us," said Mastroeni. "...I couldn't be happier for him. He's a fantastic individual. He's gonna be a top, top player in this league. And I think today opening his account is really huge, not only for himself, but also the group."
Getting stronger
RSL certainly believe their best is yet to come, particularly as the squad gets healthier. They're also integrating new Designated Player forward Morgan Guilavogui, who arrived from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens earlier this month, and made his debut as a substitute on Saturday.
Still, the performance against Seattle, shorthanded as it was, provides a building block moving forward.
"The group is full of belief," said Mastroeni. "We understand what our roles are, but more importantly, we believe that we're a great team and we just got to go out and express ourselves.
"Results like tonight really validate the process."