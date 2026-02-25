Columbus Crew's Diego Rossi wins Goal of the Matchday

Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 1, claiming 37.1% of the fan vote.
The Uruguayan star opened his 2026 account in style, blasting a long-range equalizer into the top left corner during the Crew's 3-2 loss at the Portland Timbers.
2nd place, Wessam Abou Ali (26.5%): The Palestine international cut inside a defender and onto his left foot before sliding a low strike past Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis.
3rd place (tied), Julian Hall (18.2%): The 17-year-old striker opened the scoring in RBNY's 2-1 win over Orlando City, knocking the ball home after Emil Forsberg set him up with a sensational assist.
3rd place (tied), David Martínez (18.2%): In front of a historic season-opening crowd, Martínez received a pass from Son Heung-Min and fired home LAFC’s first goal in a 3-0 win over Inter Miami.
