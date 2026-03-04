Matchday 3: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Here's what to watch for in the biggest games this weekend.

It's another weekend chock full of storylines and high-stakes matchups as the 2026 MLS season continues on Matchday 3.

WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET

Saturday, 4:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

D.C. United will temporarily change stadiums for Saturday's visit from Inter Miami CF, swapping Audi Field for MT&T Bank Stadium in nearby Baltimore, Maryland. The venue, which seats north of 71,000 fans, is home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

The Black-and-Red hope the swap prompts a return to winning ways after they fell 1-0 at Austin FC last Sunday. That followed a 1-0 victory over 2025 Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union on MLS is Back weekend.