Matchday 3: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

It's another weekend chock full of storylines and high-stakes matchups as the 2026 MLS season continues on Matchday 3.
Here's what to watch for in the biggest games this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
D.C. United will temporarily change stadiums for Saturday's visit from Inter Miami CF, swapping Audi Field for MT&T Bank Stadium in nearby Baltimore, Maryland. The venue, which seats north of 71,000 fans, is home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.
The Black-and-Red hope the swap prompts a return to winning ways after they fell 1-0 at Austin FC last Sunday. That followed a 1-0 victory over 2025 Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union on MLS is Back weekend.
Head coach René Weiler's remade squad includes goalkeeper Sean Johnson, as well as DP strikers Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu. The latter two were acquired for a reported combined $14 million-plus in fees.
For Inter Miami, it's all about maintaining the good vibes of last weekend's 4-2 comeback win over Florida Derby rivals Orlando City.
Head coach Javier Mascherano tweaked the Herons' formation at halftime, and the 2025 MLS Cup champions rattled off four unanswered goals from Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi (brace).
Messi's performance earned him Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors, kickstarting his quest for a third straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
It's a matchup between two high-powered attacks when Chicago Fire FC visit ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for this Eastern Conference clash with the Columbus Crew.
Columbus are seeking their first win of the season after falling 3-2 at the Portland Timbers on Matchday 1, then drawing 2-2 at Sporting Kansas City last weekend. Along the way, Diego Rossi and Wessam Abou Ali each scored two goals apiece.
Perhaps a return home is what the doctor ordered for new head coach Henrik Rydström's side to get on track.
Chicago fell 2-1 at Houston Dynamo FC in their season-opener, but course-corrected in a big way vs. CF Montréal on Matchday 2.
Despite a 56th-minute red card to defender Jonathan Dean, the Fire emerged as 3-0 victors thanks to a first-half opener from Jonathan Bamba and late insurance tallies via star striker Hugo Cuypers and offseason arrival Robin Lod.
If you're looking for a World Cup angle, there are options on both sides. Columbus boast Max Arfsten (USA) and Steven Moreira (Cape Verde), while Chicago have newcomer Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa).
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Could this Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matchup see Josh Sargent make his Toronto FC debut?
The USMNT striker recently arrived on a big-money transfer from EFL Championship side Norwich City (reported up to $27 million with add-ons), giving Toronto a new No. 9 to pair with fellow Designated Player Djordje Mihailovic.
Sargent arrives in Toronto following back-to-back defeats to start the season. They conceded three goals at both FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and will reportedly soon add center back Benjamín Kuscevic to pair with offseason signing Walker Zimmerman.
FC Cincinnati are also seeking a bounce-back after a 1-0 defeat at Minnesota United FC last weekend. That result came without perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander, who departed after just 13 minutes on opening weekend due to a leg injury.
If the Brazilian No. 10 returns, he'll provide a major boost to a squad that also features USMNT center back Miles Robinson and striker Kévin Denkey.
Pat Noonan's side are balancing Concacaf Champions Cup obligations. They've booked a huge Round-of-16 series against LIGA MX giant Tigres UANL in mid-March.