DC United vs. Inter Miami: What to know, how to watch

D.C. United ship up to Baltimore to host 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon.

What to know

D.C. United have temporarily shifted to M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, rather than their home ground of Audi Field.

Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew also switched venues to welcome Lionel Messi & Friends in past seasons, drawing historic attendances in the process.

The early returns have been mixed on the Black-and-Red's rebuild under head coach René Weiler and Dr. Erik Sorgut, their managing director of soccer operations.

D.C.'s new-look squad beat the Philadelphia Union in their season opener before falling 1-0 at Austin FC last weekend.

Who to watch

Tai Baribo: The Israeli striker, who was acquired over the winter from Philly for up to $4.6 million, scored the 1-0 game-winner against his former club on Matchday 1.

The Israeli striker, who was acquired over the winter from Philly for up to $4.6 million, scored the 1-0 game-winner against his former club on Matchday 1. Louis Munteanu: D.C.'s new club-record signing is awaiting his first start after arriving from CFR Cluj in his native Romania for a reported $10 million transfer fee.

D.C.'s new club-record signing is awaiting his first start after arriving from CFR Cluj in his native Romania for a reported $10 million transfer fee. João Peglow: The Brazilian attacker is looking for a breakout year after posting 3g/4a in his debut 2025 season.

The Brazilian attacker is looking for a breakout year after posting 3g/4a in his debut 2025 season. Sean Johnson: A veteran of more than 400 MLS games, the former USMNT goalkeeper joined D.C. after spending the last three seasons with Toronto FC.

A veteran of more than 400 MLS games, the former USMNT goalkeeper joined D.C. after spending the last three seasons with Toronto FC. Kye Rowles: The Australian international center back is looking to represent the Socceroos at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Predicted XI