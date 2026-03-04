DC United vs. Inter Miami: What to know, how to watch

D.C. United ship up to Baltimore to host 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, March 7 | 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
Where
- M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, Maryland
What to know
D.C. United have temporarily shifted to M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, rather than their home ground of Audi Field.
Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew also switched venues to welcome Lionel Messi & Friends in past seasons, drawing historic attendances in the process.
The early returns have been mixed on the Black-and-Red's rebuild under head coach René Weiler and Dr. Erik Sorgut, their managing director of soccer operations.
D.C.'s new-look squad beat the Philadelphia Union in their season opener before falling 1-0 at Austin FC last weekend.
Who to watch
- Tai Baribo: The Israeli striker, who was acquired over the winter from Philly for up to $4.6 million, scored the 1-0 game-winner against his former club on Matchday 1.
- Louis Munteanu: D.C.'s new club-record signing is awaiting his first start after arriving from CFR Cluj in his native Romania for a reported $10 million transfer fee.
- João Peglow: The Brazilian attacker is looking for a breakout year after posting 3g/4a in his debut 2025 season.
- Sean Johnson: A veteran of more than 400 MLS games, the former USMNT goalkeeper joined D.C. after spending the last three seasons with Toronto FC.
- Kye Rowles: The Australian international center back is looking to represent the Socceroos at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Predicted XI
Will Munteanu crack the starting XI? D.C.'s marquee offseason signing has come off the bench in their first two matches of 2026.
What to know
The MLS Cup champions are back. The same goes for Messi.
After a 3-0 loss at LAFC on MLS is Back weekend, Messi led Miami to a 4-2 Florida Derby win at Orlando City last weekend.
Messi struck twice as the Herons stormed back from a two-goal deficit to earn their first win of 2026, and their first-ever victory at their in-state rivals.
Telasco Segovia (1g/2a) also impressed at Inter&Co Stadium, as did substitute Mateo Silvetti, whose long-distance golazo ignited Miami's thrilling comeback.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The GOAT is coming off another vintage performance that earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors.
- Germán Berterame: Miami's marquee offseason signing (reported $15 million) has registered just one shot on goal in his first two starts.
- Rodrigo De Paul: The Argentine international is Miami's midfield general, especially after the retirement of the legendary Sergio Busquets.
- Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is looking for his first clean sheet since joining Inter Miami.
- Mateo Silvetti: Inter Miami's breakout star of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs stunningly opened his 2026 scoring account last weekend.
Predicted XI
Mascherano found a tactical wrinkle in Miami's comeback win at Orlando, and he may run it back against D.C. with a formation we haven't typically seen from the Herons.
D.C. gave up an Eastern Conference-worst 66 goals in 2025. This year, they've conceded just once in two games. Miami's Messi-led offense will be a true trial by fire for the Black-and-Red.