Colombia roster: 6 MLS players named for post-World Cup friendly vs. USMNT

The US men’s national team will encounter a sizable MLS contingent during the second game of their 2026 World Cup cycle.
Colombia have called in six MLS players for their friendly vs. the USMNT on Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.
The MLS-based group, assembled as manager Néstor Lorenzo continues La Tricolor’s new phase, includes two strikers: Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) and Cristian Arango (LAFC). There are also two attacking midfielders (New England’s Dylan Borrero and Portland’s Santiago Moreno), plus two defenders (New York’s Andrés Reyes and Portland’s Juan Mosquera).
Since the game falls outside of a FIFA international window, Lorenzo couldn’t summon a full-strength squad that’d contain stars like James Rodríguez (Olympiacos) and Juan Cuadrado (Juventus). The South American nation, No. 17 in the FIFA World Rankings, narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup via Conmebol.
The USMNT will also face three MLS players when meeting Serbia on Jan. 25 at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium. Their own roster, also unveiled Wednesday, includes 15 active MLS players and several notable alumni.
Columbus’ club-record signing, Cucho had 9g/3a in 16 games after arriving last summer from English Championship side Watford FC. The 23-year-old Designated Player has two goals in two past appearances for Colombia.
Arango has been hugely influential for LAFC since arriving in August 2021 from Millonarios FC in his native Colombia. The 27-year-old has 30g/7a in 51 appearances, helping LAFC win an MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double last year. He has one international appearance to date.
Moreno, a U22 Initiative signing in July 2021 from Colombia’s América de Cali, has leveled up with each season in Portland. The 22-year-old has 7g/12a in 47 matches, plus made his international debut last November in a friendly vs. Paraguay.
Borrero proved electric for New England last season, tallying 3g/2a in 12 games upon signing a U22 Initiative deal – joining last April from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro. The 21-year-old winger is chasing his senior debut for Colombia.
Reyes, a 23-year-old center back, is entering his fourth MLS season and second with the Red Bulls. He has 2g/1a in 44 league appearances, prompting his first-ever senior call-up for Colombia.
Mosquera, signed last July from Colombian top-flight side Independiente Medellín, is poised to become the Timbers’ starting right back in 2023. The highly-rated U22 Initiative player featured in three matches down the stretch for Portland last year.