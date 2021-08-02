Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have acquired forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC, the club announced Monday. The deal was completed using Targeted Allocation Money.

MLSsoccer.com reported LAFC were on the verge of signing Arango on July 20. The fee will be in the region of $2.5 million, per sources.

Arango, 26, posted 22 goals and six assists in 58 appearances with Millonarios since joining in 2019. He's twice gone to Europe during his young career, first to join Valencia's B team and then Benfica a few years later. He didn't make a first-team appearance with either club, though Benfica still reportedly owned a percentage of his rights.

“Cristian is an accomplished striker and an important acquisition for us at this stage of the season,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a club statement. “We believe that he will be a great fit and, given his age and experience, will help us now and into the future.”

Arango gives Bob Bradley another natural option at center forward. LAFC had played 4-3-3 almost exclusively over their first few seasons, though Bradley has set up his side in a 3-5-2 with Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela as dueling false nines of late.

The Colombian market is one that LAFC know well. Former MLS forward Juan Pablo Angel is the club's scout in the area, while they have signed center mid Eduard Atuesta and center backs Eddie Segura and Jesus Murillo from the South American country's domestic league.

It's been a busy few days for LAFC, who traded Mark-Anthony Kaye to the Colorado Rapids and Corey Baird to the Houston Dynamo, returning the club almost $2 million in General Allocation Money as well as two international roster spots.

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder
Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes
Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Charlie Davies: Matt Turner should be the USMNT No. 1 for World Cup Qualifying
Club and Country

Charlie Davies: Matt Turner should be the USMNT No. 1 for World Cup Qualifying
USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16
Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby

Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby
More News
Video
Video
All goals from week 16
24:05

All goals from week 16
All the top moments from week 16
4:24

All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
1:30

GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.