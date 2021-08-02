Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC, the club announced Monday. The deal was completed using Targeted Allocation Money.
MLSsoccer.com reported LAFC were on the verge of signing Arango on July 20. The fee will be in the region of $2.5 million, per sources.
Arango, 26, posted 22 goals and six assists in 58 appearances with Millonarios since joining in 2019. He's twice gone to Europe during his young career, first to join Valencia's B team and then Benfica a few years later. He didn't make a first-team appearance with either club, though Benfica still reportedly owned a percentage of his rights.
“Cristian is an accomplished striker and an important acquisition for us at this stage of the season,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a club statement. “We believe that he will be a great fit and, given his age and experience, will help us now and into the future.”
Arango gives Bob Bradley another natural option at center forward. LAFC had played 4-3-3 almost exclusively over their first few seasons, though Bradley has set up his side in a 3-5-2 with Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela as dueling false nines of late.
The Colombian market is one that LAFC know well. Former MLS forward Juan Pablo Angel is the club's scout in the area, while they have signed center mid Eduard Atuesta and center backs Eddie Segura and Jesus Murillo from the South American country's domestic league.
It's been a busy few days for LAFC, who traded Mark-Anthony Kaye to the Colorado Rapids and Corey Baird to the Houston Dynamo, returning the club almost $2 million in General Allocation Money as well as two international roster spots.