Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC

LAFC have acquired forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC, the club announced Monday. The deal was completed using Targeted Allocation Money.

MLSsoccer.com reported LAFC were on the verge of signing Arango on July 20. The fee will be in the region of $2.5 million, per sources.

Arango, 26, posted 22 goals and six assists in 58 appearances with Millonarios since joining in 2019. He's twice gone to Europe during his young career, first to join Valencia's B team and then Benfica a few years later. He didn't make a first-team appearance with either club, though Benfica still reportedly owned a percentage of his rights.