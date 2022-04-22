New England Revolution sign Colombian winger Dylan Borrero from Atletico Mineiro

The 20-year-old Colombian is New England’s first acquisition under the league’s U22 Initiative. He’s signed a three-year MLS contract with a one-year club option.

“Dylan Borrero is a young attacking player we have followed closely over the past year,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “His technical ability and pace are assets which will complement our attack. We are excited to welcome him to the New England Revolution.”