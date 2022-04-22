New England Revolution sign Colombian winger Dylan Borrero from Atletico Mineiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have acquired winger Dylan Borrero from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro, the club announced Friday.
The 20-year-old Colombian is New England’s first acquisition under the league’s U22 Initiative. He’s signed a three-year MLS contract with a one-year club option.
“Dylan Borrero is a young attacking player we have followed closely over the past year,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “His technical ability and pace are assets which will complement our attack. We are excited to welcome him to the New England Revolution.”
Borrero initially turned pro with Colombian first-division side Independiente Santa Fe, then helped win the Brasileiro Série A and Copa do Brasil in his first full professional season with Atletico Mineiro in 2021. He’s tallied three goals and five assists in 50 professional appearances, and he’s amassed seven appearances for Colombia across the U-17 through U-20 youth international levels.
Borrero’s profile should help New England offset the wintertime departure of Canadian international winger Tajon Buchanan on a club-record transfer to Belgium’s Club Brugge. He’s also the club’s second international signing this month following the arrival of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrović.
In recent transfer windows, the Atletico Mineiro-to-MLS pipeline includes Charlotte FC midfielder Alan Franco (on loan) and Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chará. Former New York Red Bulls striker Fabio and former Real Salt Lake winger Jefferson Savarino are now at the Brazilian club.