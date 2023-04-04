Chicharito, Josef, Philly’s attack: 5 big questions MLS teams must answer 

From personnel-related to tactical-oriented questions, there’s plenty to sink our teeth into. Let’s get to it.

Yet through six MLS matchdays, some teams have bigger problems than others. So we’re digging into a handful of high-profile ones that need to be answered for teams around the league.

What happened to the Union’s attack?

The Philadelphia Union’s attack lit MLS on fire last year, scoring a league-leading 72 goals as they fell narrowly shy of MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles. They became the first team in league history to score 25 goals or more across a set of five consecutive home games. They also became the first team in league history to earn four wins by six or more goals. As I said, they lit stuff on fire in 2022.

It was always natural to expect some regression in 2023, at least in terms of those wild 6-0 scorelines. But when you peel back one more layer of the onion, you see a slightly more troubling situation for Philly: after averaging 1.77 expected goals in 2022, their average has dropped to 1.43 through six games in 2023, per American Soccer Analysis. And when you strip out their 4-1 win over Columbus Crew on MLS is Back weekend, Philadelphia’s average drops to 1.1 xG per game and their goals-per-game figure drops to 0.8.

It’s too early to get overly concerned about those numbers, but it’s clear the Union have taken a step back – despite having the same names around. Dániel Gazdag, Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre are still the faces of this thing.

Competing in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League is likely hindering their firepower in MLS play right now. However, for a team that was generally tipped as a favorite for both MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield ahead of this season, it’s not unfair to expect Philly to advance deep in CCL playing while simultaneously excelling in MLS. LAFC, the other club in the Union’s stratosphere based on last year and preseason expectations, are largely thriving in both competitions.