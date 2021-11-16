Chicharito, Joao Paulo & Turner: Extratime dishes on the Continental Tire Awards Show 

It’s award season in Major League Soccer, and those like Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year and more will be announced in due course during the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
But the year-end awards only cover so much territory, and that’s where the annual Continental Tire Awards Show comes into play. On Extratime’s latest episode, the co-hosts handed out a wide variety of honors that span some unheralded (and obvious) territory.
Check out a selection below, and be sure to listen to the entire episode for some alternative awards.
American of the Year
- Winner: Matt Turner (New England)
- Nominees: Djordje Mihailovic (Montréal), Brian White (Vancouver) Cristian Roldan (Seattle)
- Honorable mentions: Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Daryl Dike (Orlando)
This one went to New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who’s fighting for the US men’s national team No. 1 shirt as well. Turner played a huge role in his team winning the Supporters’ Shield and setting a single-season points record (73).
Canadian of the Year
- Winner: Tajon Buchanan (New England
- Nominees: Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver), Alistair Johnston (Nashville), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado)
- Honorable mentions: Richie Laryea (Toronto)
Tajon Buchanan’s days in MLS are winding down, as he'll join Belgian club and UEFA Champions League regular Club Brugge this winter after New England finalized a club-record transfer for the 22-year-old. Now in his third season in the league, Buchanan’s also a rising star on the Canada men’s national team.
Concacaf Player of the Year
- Winner: Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
- Nominees: Alex Roldan (Seattle), Andy Najar (D.C. United), Andre Blake (Philadelphia)
- Honorable mentions: Romell Quioto (Montréal), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy)
In a different year, Chicharito very well may have won the Golden Boot presented by Audi instead of NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos. Despite missing a sizable period to injury, Mexico’s all-time scorer finished with 17g/3a in 21 games, nearly willing the LA Galaxy to a playoff return.
Teenager of the Year
- Winner: Ricardo Pepi (Dallas)
- Nominees: George Bello (Atlanta), John Tolkin (Red Bulls), Mamadou Fall (LAFC)
- Honorable mentions: Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Josh Atencio (Seattle), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Caden Clark (Red Bulls)
- Next year’s winner: Gabriel Slonina (Chicago), Paredes, Cowell
It's been the year of Ricardo Pepi, with the FC Dallas homegrown forward going from spot minutes to the US men's national team's starting No. 9 and the subject of widespread transfer speculation. This year, the 18-year-old had 13g/3a in 31 games and led the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
Level-Up Player of the Year
- Winner: Sean Nealis (RBNY)
- Nominees: Alex Roldan (Seattle), Tajon Buchanan (New England), Dairon Asprilla (Portland)
- Honorable mentions: Miguel Berry (Columbus), Brad Stuver (Austin), Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver)
- Played at this level before: Daniel Salloi (Sporting KC), Brian White (Vancouver), Djordje Miahailovic (Montréal), Auston Trusty (Colorado)
- Fulfilling the fee/promise: Adam Buksa (New England), Hany Muhktar (Nashville), Taty Castellanos (NYCFC)
Plenty of names were considered on this front, but the nod eventually went to New York Red Bulls center back Sean Nealis. He helped the Eastern Conference's No. 7 playoff seed weather injuries along the backline, starting 28 games for one of the league's top-rated defenses (33 goals allowed). Nealis even chipped in 1g/2a.
Chris Armas D-Mid of the Year
- Winner: Joao Paulo (Seattle)
- Nominees: Jack Price (Colorado), Matt Polster (New England), Diego Chara (Portland)
- Honorable mentions: Sean Davis (RBNY), Dax McCarty (Nashville)
Most teams would have crumbled if facing the sheer quantity of injuries Seattle endured during the 2021 season. That the Sounders didn't is a testament to Joao Paulo's glue-like presence in deep-lying midfield spots, plus the Brazilian DP chipped in 3g/11a across 31 games.
Left Back (or Right Back) of the Year
- Winner: Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake)
- Nominees: Daniel Lovitz (Nashville), DeJuan Jones (New England), Alex Roldan (Seattle)
- Honorable mentions: Kai Wagner (Philadelphia), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta)
Best XIs are usually stuffed with center backs, leaving fullbacks getting the short straw. But the Extratime crew gave full props to RSL's Aaron Herrera, whose 1g/11a in 29 games reflect how he's evolved into a true attacking hub.
Executive of the Year
- Winner: Padraig Smith (Colorado)
- Nominees: Axel Schuster (Vancouver), Garth Lagerwey (Seattle), Ernst Tanner (Philadelphia)
- Honorable mentions: Bruce Arena (New England), Mike Jacobs (Nashville), Oliver Renard (Montréal)
Perhaps nobody got more from less, at least financially speaking, than Colorado Rapids executive vice president and general manager Padraig Smith. He assembled a team that earned the Western Conference's No. 1 playoff seed – all with the MLS' smallest budget – and added key players from within the league like Michael Barrios and Mark-Anthony Kaye. There's also movement on the homegrown front, with USMNT left back Sam Vines sold to Belgium's Royal Antwerp and midfielder Cole Bassett generating interest as well.
Personality of the Year
- Winner: Vanni Sartini (Vancouver)
- Nominees: Chicharito (LA Galaxy), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas)
- Honorable mentions: @ watke_, Nkosi Tafari (Dallas)
Andiamo! Vancouver interim manager Vanni Sartini has taken MLS by storm, showing passion and vigor to guide the Whitecaps back to the playoffs. The Italian coach, quite simply, is a walking content machine.