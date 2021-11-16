Chicharito, Joao Paulo & Turner: Extratime dishes on the Continental Tire Awards Show 

Executive of the Year

Perhaps nobody got more from less, at least financially speaking, than Colorado Rapids executive vice president and general manager Padraig Smith. He assembled a team that earned the Western Conference's No. 1 playoff seed – all with the MLS' smallest budget – and added key players from within the league like Michael Barrios and Mark-Anthony Kaye. There's also movement on the homegrown front, with USMNT left back Sam Vines sold to Belgium's Royal Antwerp and midfielder Cole Bassett generating interest as well.