Cheat sheet for team needs in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

The Revs don’t have any glaring needs that they should address here in large part because they’ve done such great work addressing their needs via the draft over the past half-decade. Guys like Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler are going to be around for a while; Andrew Farrell already has been. When you’re able to take potential like that and mold it into productivity, you won’t have too many roster-building worries to address with a late first-round pick.