Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas acquire & buyout Dom Dwyer, receive SuperDraft pick from Toronto FC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade and buyout

  • TOR receive: $50,000 GAM
  • DAL receive: No. 3 overall SuperDraft pick and Dom Dwyer (contract bought out, player is now a free agent)

FC Dallas have acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Toronto FC and forward Dom Dwyer in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Monday.

Dallas have exercised their one offseason contract buyout on Dwyer, making Dwyer a free agent. FCD now have the No. 3 and No. 6 picks in the SuperDraft, which takes place on Tuesday.

Dwyer, 31, spent the 2021 season with Toronto and didn't register a goal over 14 appearances (six starts). It was his second consecutive scoreless season, though he played just two games with Orlando City SC in 2020 due to injury. The veteran striker has 81 goals and 19 assists in 209 MLS appearances, most prominently with Sporting Kansas City.

The center forward is now free to sign with any club in MLS.

Toronto FC can still use their one buyout of a guaranteed contract later this offseason. The club is reported to be holding that option for Jozy Altidore.

Toronto FC need one of their three Designated Players (Altidore, Yeferson Soteldo, Alejandro Pozuelo) to leave before the summer when Lorenzo Insigne arrives from Napoli.

