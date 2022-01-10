FC Dallas acquire & buyout Dom Dwyer, receive SuperDraft pick from Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade and buyout

TOR receive: $50,000 GAM

DAL receive: No. 3 overall SuperDraft pick and Dom Dwyer (contract bought out, player is now a free agent)

FC Dallas have acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Toronto FC and forward Dom Dwyer in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Monday.

Dallas have exercised their one offseason contract buyout on Dwyer, making Dwyer a free agent. FCD now have the No. 3 and No. 6 picks in the SuperDraft, which takes place on Tuesday.