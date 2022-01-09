Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montréal on loan from Bologna 

Sebastian Breza is back with CF Montréal on a loan stint for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Sunday. The deal includes a purchase option from Italy's Bologna FC 1909, which is also owned by Joey Saputo.

“We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. We opted not to exercise his option, but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.”