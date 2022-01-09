Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montréal on loan from Bologna 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sebastian Breza is back with CF Montréal on a loan stint for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Sunday. The deal includes a purchase option from Italy's Bologna FC 1909, which is also owned by Joey Saputo.
CF Montréal initially declined Breza’s contract option at season’s end but worked out another loan with the Serie A side.
“We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. We opted not to exercise his option, but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.”
Breza was initially loaned to CF Montréal last April and picked up two clean sheets in eight MLS starts. The 23-year-old was also their starter through a Canadian Championship title run, earning tournament MVP honors after a pair of shutouts in three matches.
Breza will battle for playing time with homegrown goalkeeper James Pantemis, who made 18 starts in 2021. Homegrown Jonathan Sirois is also on the club’s goalkeeper depth chart.
Breza left the Ste-Julie Soccer Club when he was 16 years old to join S.S. Monopoli 1966 in Italy. He was loaned to Palermo FC in 2016 and played 54 matches for Potenza SC in the Italian third division before joining Bologna FC 1909 in August 2020.
Internationally, Breza has previously been selected by the U20, U21 and U23 Canadian national teams.