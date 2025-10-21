CF Montréal name Marco Donadel head coach

"We are of firm belief that Marco possesses the right abilities to lead the club going forward and to help us achieve our ambitions."

"We are happy to confirm Marco Donadel’s position as head coach of the club," said Luca Saputo, CF Montréal's senior director of recruitment and sports methodology.

Under the 42-year-old Italian manager, Montréal finished 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points; 6W-18L-10D) and missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Donadel led Montréal on an interim basis for much of the 2025 season. He took over after Matchday 5, replacing Laurent Courtois .

Donadel, who played in Montréal's midfield from 2015-18, began his coaching career in Italy with Fiorentina's youth teams.

He's also served as assistant coach at Russian top-flight side FC Spartak Moscow, and was head coach at US Ascona in Italy's Serie C.

"I am happy to continue my tenure as head coach of CF Montréal," said Donadel.