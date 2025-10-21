CF Montréal name Marco Donadel head coach

CF Montréal have named Marco Donadel head coach on a permanent basis, the club announced Tuesday.
Donadel led Montréal on an interim basis for much of the 2025 season. He took over after Matchday 5, replacing Laurent Courtois.
Under the 42-year-old Italian manager, Montréal finished 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points; 6W-18L-10D) and missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
"We are happy to confirm Marco Donadel’s position as head coach of the club," said Luca Saputo, CF Montréal's senior director of recruitment and sports methodology.
"We are of firm belief that Marco possesses the right abilities to lead the club going forward and to help us achieve our ambitions."
Donadel, who played in Montréal's midfield from 2015-18, began his coaching career in Italy with Fiorentina's youth teams.
He's also served as assistant coach at Russian top-flight side FC Spartak Moscow, and was head coach at US Ascona in Italy's Serie C.
"I am happy to continue my tenure as head coach of CF Montréal," said Donadel.
"I have a long history and great memories with this city. First, as a player and now as a member of the coaching staff. I would like to thank the club for trusting me to continue to lead the squad."
Heading into 2026, Montréal's key players include striker Prince Owusu, midfielder Iván Jaime and wingers Dante Sealy and Hennadii Synchuk.