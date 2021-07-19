Voices: Greg Seltzer

Canada player ratings: Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser stand out in defeat to United States

By Greg Seltzer

All Canada needed was a draw to top Group B and earn a confidence-building win against a Concacaf heavyweight they've been seeking since the Nations League. They asked questioned, they had a few penalty shouts, they were the better team for much of the second half, but ultimately couldn't make up for conceding inside the opening 20 seconds in a 1-0 loss to the United States Sunday in Kansas City.

Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings

6.5
VAN_Maxime_Crepeau
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Canada

Advertising

It would uncouth to fault the Canada netminder on Shaq Moore's winner. Crepeau's best moment came when he plucked a sure goal off Dike's head just past the hour.

5.0
NSH_Alistair_Johnson
Alistair Johnston
Defender · Canada

The Nashville SC right back was among the guilty on the goal leak, as he left the lane open for Sebastian Lletget to cross without pressure. From there, Johnston aided the Canada build, but never caused trouble with his crosses.

7.0
23_Vitoria.jpg
Steven Vitória
Defender · Canada

The veteran center back wasn't made to put out many fires, but his willingness to wrestle the US forwards helped that light work load come to pass.

7.0
MTL_Kamal_Miller
Kamal Miller
Defender · Canada

Advertising

The CF Montréal defender put his side in great danger with a couple of early misplays. Miller rallied to work clean the rest of the way, with a pair of ace last ditch tackles along the way.

5.5
TOR_RICHIE_LARYEA
Richie Laryea
Midfielder · Canada

This is a weird one. Over the opening 25 minutes or so, Laryea was the only Canada player putting the US back under any duress. Then, he mostly went missing as they seized control of the ball the rest of the way.

7.0
TOR_LIAM_FRASER
Liam Fraser
Midfielder · Canada

Like Samuel Piette, Fraser was bested by Kellyn Acosta en route to the winner. Aside from that, "James Sands in a Canada uniform, but without quite so much defensive work" quite accurately describes the rest of his performance. His guidance system kept the visitors on an equalizer hunt until the final whistle.

6.5
MTL_Samuel_Piette
Samuel Piette
Midfielder · Canada

Advertising

Like several of his teammates, Piette struggled early before raising his game over the final hour. His grade would have been a little higher if not for his involvement in the damning early goal leak.

6.5
20200130_Buchanan_Tajon_00001-480.png
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder · Canada

Laryea's wingback bookend is another awkward one. Buchanan certainly had his wheels going to drive his team forward, but the end product was practically nowhere to be seen. He mildly threatened with one cross and shot each in quick late succession, but much more often flubbed his final ball lines.

4.5
David Junior Hoilett.jpg
David Junior Hoilett
Forward · Canada

Like Buchanan, Hoilett was often found running Canada into a good attack stance. However, the veteran attacker did even less with even better positions.

5.0
TOR_Ayo_Akinola_HEA
Ayo Akinola
Forward · Canada

Advertising

The Toronto FC power forward wasn't much of a factor before departing on 24 minutes with an injury.

5.5
OCSC-9-CyleLarin.png
Cyle Larin
Forward · Canada

Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Canada attacker had the wherewithal to put himself into keen attack positions on multiple occasions, but never made great use of them.

7.5
John Herdman

Because of the choices made when their boss was forced to pull levers, the Canucks recovered from the early calamity in pretty much every way but scoring the equalizer.

Substitues

Advertising

7.5
TOR_Jonathan_Osorio_HEA
Jonathan Osorio
Midfielder · Canada

When the Toronto FC man entered the contest midway through the opening frame, Canada's ability to navigate to the final third rose from "barely any" to the "constant" level. Like all the away subs, the only thing he really lacked was a big play.

5.5
VAN_Lucas_Cavallini
Lucas Cavallini
Forward · Canada

Though the Vancouver striker did a lot of leg work in the build, that often kept him far from goal, where he was needed most.

5.5
HOU_Tyler_Pasher
Tyler Pasher
Forward · Canada

The late sub got into some good positions, but seemed reluctant to actually take anyone on.

Advertising

6.0
LAFC_Mark_Anthony_Kaye
Mark-Anthony Kaye
Midfielder · Canada

The LAFC ace was unable to conjure any late magic, but Canada could have used his incisive passing game sooner.

Gold Cup Voices: Greg Seltzer Canada

Advertising

Related Stories

USMNT player ratings: Miles Robinson, James Sands shut down Canada in group-topping win
USMNT player ratings: Daryl Dike, Cristian Roldan, James Sands shine in Martinique blowout
USMNT player ratings: Letdowns, pleasant surprises in Gold Cup opener against Haiti

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Mexico 1, El Salvador 0
Gold Cup

Recap: Mexico 1, El Salvador 0
Three USMNT takeaways from a skin-tight Gold Cup win over Canada
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three USMNT takeaways from a skin-tight Gold Cup win over Canada
Canada player ratings: Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser stand out in defeat to United States
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Canada player ratings: Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser stand out in defeat to United States
USMNT player ratings: Miles Robinson, James Sands shut down Canada in group-topping win
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Miles Robinson, James Sands shut down Canada in group-topping win
Three Canada takeaways from Gold Cup defeat to USMNT
Gold Cup

Three Canada takeaways from Gold Cup defeat to USMNT
Recap: Martinique 1, Haiti 2
Gold Cup

Recap: Martinique 1, Haiti 2
More News
Video
Video
Top Moments from Week 13
4:25

Top Moments from Week 13
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 18
37:15

Club & Country Postgame Show - July 18
HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Canada | July 18, 2021
3:01

HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Canada | July 18, 2021
GOAL: Shaquell Moore hits the back of the net for USA
0:38

GOAL: Shaquell Moore hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Join us after USMNT matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and tournament.