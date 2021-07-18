Recap: United States 1, Canada 0

Shaq Moore scored the fasted goal in US men’s national team history to lead the United States to a nervy 1-0 win over Canada to top Group B at a soldout Children’s Mercy Park Sunday afternoon.

Moore’s goal came 20 seconds after kickoff, the second fastest in Gold Cup history. Kellyn Acosta played the ball out wide to Sebastian Lletget and the LA Galaxy midfielder quickly slipped a pass across the six-yard box to the back post where Moore crashed in for the finish.

Bermuda’s Nahki Wells scored 17 seconds into a preliminary round win over Barbados.

Both teams saw influential players leave the match to injury, with Walker Zimmerman forced to sub out following a collision with Richie Laryea in the box that had Canada shout for a penalty. D.C. United’s Donovan Pines was his replacement in the 15th minute.

Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola also left with an injury inside the opening 20 minutes with club and country teammate Jonathan Osorio coming off the bench.

Canada were close to an equalizer in the first 35 seconds of the second half with Cyle Larin taking advantage of a poor backpass by Pines, but Matt Turner dived to make his first save of the match.

Another defensive miscue saw Tajon Buchanan put a shot on frame from the edge of the six-yard box, but Turner denied his New England Revolution teammate.

Moments later, Lucas Cavallini came on for Larin, who picked up a knock on the play.

Buchanan had Turner beat for what would have been the critical Canadian equalizer, but his attempt was just wide in the 79th minute. Cavallini put his shot from 20 yards out on frame, but it went right into Turner's arms on the hop in second-half stoppage time.