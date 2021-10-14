Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan star in big win over Panama

Davies’ goal is one of those “where were you” moments in Canadian soccer history. Davies took a nothing moment with a ball seemingly heading out of bounds and turned it into a goal. He kept the ball in play and then bought himself some space for the lovely cutback shot to put Canada in the lead. All his abilities were on display: speed, poise, finish. It’s a moment Canadian fans could look back on as being pivotal as they look to reach their first World Cup since 1986.