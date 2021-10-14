Three Takeaways from Canada's emphatic World Cup Qualifying win over Panama

“I saw the defenders, they were a little bit confused,” Davies said replaying the goal in his mind in the postgame media availability. “I started picking up pace and after that, I just committed to it. I knew that [Harold Cummings] is a bigger body than me, so I knew he was going to come in with his body, so I just tried to slow down to avoid the contact to just try to keep the ball in. When I did that, it was a two-versus-one ... I beat [Fidel Escobar] and in my mind, I was like 'just shoot the ball.'"