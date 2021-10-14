Recap: Canada 4, Panama 1

Alphonso Davies ' stunning solo goal in the 66th minute helped the Canadian men's national team defeat Panama 4-1 at BMO Field on Wednesday night, as Canada moved into third place overall – past Panama – in the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.

Canada remain undefeated through six games (two wins, four draws), more than a third of the way through the 14-game quest for a Qatar 2022 spot. Panama, meanwhile, drop two points behind Canada and into fourth place – one spot out of a guaranteed place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Davies stole the show midway through the second half with a brilliant individual effort. Showcasing his blistering pace, the Vancouver Whitecaps academy product and current Bayern Munich star made up about 20 yards to keep a ball in play before taking on and beating Panama's Fidel Escobar 1-on-1. With his eyes then set on goal, Davies wrapped his foot around the ball and caught Luis Mejía going the other way, beating the Panamanian goalkeeper at his near post to give Canada the massive 2-1 lead.

From that point on, the floodgates opened. Five minutes after Davies' solo effort, a pinpoint cross from Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea found the head of a streaking Tajon Buchanan, and the New England Revolution star nodded home to give Les Rouges a crucial 3-1 lead.

Before the night was over, Jonathan David pounced on Davies' cross in the 78th minute and slotted home to make it 4-1, putting this game to bed.

Panama got off to a quick start, stunning Canada with a well-taken goal less than five minutes in. A beautiful bit of team buildup play led to Michael Murillo’s run down the right-hand side, and the Anderlecht right back delivered a low cross into Rolando Blackburn. The veteran striker made no mistake, finishing first-time to put the visitors up 1-0 early.