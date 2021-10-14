Where Canada's quest for World Cup 2022 stands and what we've learned so far

TORONTO – Talent has never been an issue for this Canadian men’s national team. It was always a matter of execution and managing the rigors of Concacaf. Those latter two points have been the big themes of Canada’s 2021 and are responsible for Les Rouges’ promising position through six of 14 matches in the Octagonal phase of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

Having come from behind for a fourth time in the “Ocho” thus far to defeat Panama 4-1 at BMO Field on Wednesday night, Canada sit in third place with 10 points. That creates a two-point gap over the Panamanians in fourth and a five-point separation from fifth-place Costa Rica, who Canada will play next on Nov. 12 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. The top three teams will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with fourth place going into an intercontinental playoff.

Having chalked off draws at Estadio Azteca and Independence Park versus Mexico and Jamaica, respectively, Canada are in an advantageous position.

“That was the goal, to stay in the top three after every round,” said Canada coach John Herdman Wednesday night. “We are in a good space, we are heading into Edmonton [for] two more home games. We chose the conditions, we chose the environment, we get a chance to not have to travel. We do get a real opportunity to get to do things our way.”

Averaging 1.6 points per match guarantees an automatic qualification spot based on every previous cycle. Obviously these circumstances are significantly different amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a restructured format, yet the math doesn’t lie. Plus, not having to travel in November and having one fewer game than the three-game September and October windows means less reliance on squad rotation.