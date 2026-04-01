Canada draw with Tunisia in World Cup prep

Tuesday's match at BMO Field was also their last at Toronto FC's home ground before welcoming Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 12 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.
Les Rogues were dealt an early blow when Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back Ralph Priso suffered a hamstring injury, forcing him to make way for Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller.
Still, the CanMNT held their fellow World Cup-bound opponent scoreless, with Hull City's Liam Millar making a spectacular acrobatic stop to help Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau secure the clean sheet.
Canada outshot Tunisia 14-4, but were unable to find the breakthrough.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The next time Canada take the BMO Field pitch, it'll be with all the pressure of a World Cup. Two Toronto draws in March likely won't make CanMNT fans dream of a Cinderella run this summer, but they do establish Les Rogues as a team that will give nothing away at home.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Millar's remarkable defensive effort got the home crowd rocking on a mostly quiet night for Canada.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Making his first start for Canada, Marcelo Flores showed the technical flair that could make him an X-factor for head coach Jesse Marsch.
Next Up
- CAN: Monday, June 1 vs. Uzbekistan | 10 pm ET | International friendly
- TUN: Monday, June 1 vs. Austria | 2:45 pm ET | International friendly