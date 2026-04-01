Canada draw with Tunisia in World Cup prep

Canada played to a 0-0 draw with Tunisia in their final friendly of the March international window.

Tuesday's match at BMO Field was also their last at Toronto FC's home ground before welcoming Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 12 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

Les Rogues were dealt an early blow when Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back Ralph Priso suffered a hamstring injury, forcing him to make way for Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller.

Still, the CanMNT held their fellow World Cup-bound opponent scoreless, with Hull City's Liam Millar making a spectacular acrobatic stop to help Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau secure the clean sheet.

Canada outshot Tunisia 14-4, but were unable to find the breakthrough.

Goals