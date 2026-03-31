Canada learn final World Cup opponent: Bosnia & Herzegovina join Group B

Bosnia & Herzegovina defeated Italy 4-1 in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in the UEFA Playoff Path A final, booking their place at this summer's momentous tournament.

How they qualified

Bosnia & Herzegovina finished second in Group H of European (UEFA) qualifying behind Austria. Then, they rattled off historic penalty shootout wins over Wales and Italy in the UEFA Path A playoffs.

Who to watch

Former Premier League star Edin Džeko remains a key piece for Bosnia & Herzegovina at 40 years old. Atalanta defender Sead Kolašinac stands out at the back, while New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević scored the game-winning penalty in the UEFA Playoff Path A final win over Italy.

World Cup history