Canada learn final World Cup opponent: Bosnia & Herzegovina join Group B

Canada's final Group B opponent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is locked in.
Bosnia & Herzegovina defeated Italy 4-1 in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in the UEFA Playoff Path A final, booking their place at this summer's momentous tournament.
Canada: Group B schedule
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
How they qualified
Bosnia & Herzegovina finished second in Group H of European (UEFA) qualifying behind Austria. Then, they rattled off historic penalty shootout wins over Wales and Italy in the UEFA Path A playoffs.
Who to watch
Former Premier League star Edin Džeko remains a key piece for Bosnia & Herzegovina at 40 years old. Atalanta defender Sead Kolašinac stands out at the back, while New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević scored the game-winning penalty in the UEFA Playoff Path A final win over Italy.
World Cup history
After declaring independence in 1992, Bosnia & Herzegovina have played in the World Cup just once at Brazil 2014. After opening with losses to Argentina and Nigeria, they picked up a first World Cup win, 3–1 over Iran.
How they qualified
Qatar qualified for their second consecutive World Cup by topping Group A in the fourth round of Asian (AFC) qualifying.
Who to watch
Led by veteran Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui, Qatar lean on Al Sadd winger Akram Afif. The team also features talents such as captain and midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem, who plays in the Qatar Stars League.
World Cup history
Qatar have played in the World Cup just once, hosting the tournament in 2022. They were unable to advance from a group that featured the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal.
How they qualified
Switzerland enter Group B as a potential World Cup dark horse. They qualified by topping UEFA Group B, finishing above second-place Kosovo.
Who to watch
The Swiss feature veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has enjoyed a standout tenure with Sunderland following several years at Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen.
The backline is bolstered by Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji. Rennes striker Breel Embolo leads the line.
World Cup history
The 2026 World Cup marks Switzerland's sixth consecutive tournament and 13th appearance overall. They've made three consecutive Round of 16s.
How they qualified
Canada auto-qualified as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. Concacaf rivals USA and Mexico followed the same pathway, avoiding the typical regional qualifiers.
Who to watch
The CanMNT, led by head coach Jesse Marsch, have been on the rise in recent years.
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, Juventus striker Jonathan David and Villarreal winger Tajon Buchanan are top Europe-based players. In MLS, standouts include Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio.
World Cup history
The 2026 World Cup will mark Canada's third trip overall. They failed to advance from the group stage in the 1986 and 2022 tournaments.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold across 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19