Big cities, little brothers: What makes LAFC-NYCFC the marquee match of Week 7

One of the smaller sacrifices of the regionalized MLS scheduling necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic was the dramatic decline of inter-conference games. While an unavoidable casualty of the need for shorter travel with less exposure risk, it was nonetheless a bummer to do without matchups like the fun cross-coastal matchup taking place between LAFC and NYCFC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon (5 pm ET | UniMás, TUDN, Twitter with English audio).

Players and coaches enjoy the changes of pace that less-familiar opponents and trips offer. And people like us who think, talk and write about the sport get the chance to compare and contrast interesting projects like the younger clubs in what are far and away the league’s largest two metropolitan areas.

Most MLS types would consider these two of the league’s “big clubs,” status they’ve attained not with age or tradition but the scope of their resources and ambitions. The wealth of their ownership groups and their disinclination to moderate expectations – on both results and aesthetics – have allowed them to elbow their way onto more or less level terms with the MLS originals across town in a matter of months and years rather than decades, and both marched into 2021 with realistic MLS Cup hopes.

Both the Black & Gold and the Cityzens have built their identity on intricate, proactive possession play. That’s generally an enjoyable combination, both for their fans and neutral viewers. With both squads relatively close to full health and freed from the “six-pointer” dimension of intra-conference games, I hope and expect that all adds up to an open match with high tempo and an aggressive mentality in both directions under the SoCal sunshine.

“It's always going to be a challenge when you're playing against a team of their caliber,” said LAFC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye on Thursday. “[NYCFC] do bring different ideas, different ways of trying to play their football, so they'll be an interesting test for us.”