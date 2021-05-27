Ronny Deila: NYCFC's Talles Magno has potential to play for world's biggest teams

With all the focus on games coming thick and fast in MLS' regular season, NYCFC's big-money capture of Brazil youth international Talles Magno has almost flown under the radar.

But NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila certainly isn't underselling his newest talent after the 18-year-old's reported $8 million transfer from Vasco da Gama.

“He’s a very talented boy," Deila told media on a virtual press conference. "We have really good scouts who know what they’re doing. ... He has the potential to play in the big leagues for big teams and already at the age of 18 he’ll be an important player for us. That says something about his talent.”

Magno will be available to debut on Saturday against LAFC (5 pm ET | Unimas, TUDN, Twitter), but as he continues to recover from an injury, Deila cautioned he won't be ready for more than 10 or 15 minutes if he does get his debut.

Possessing plenty of top-flight experience despite his young age, Magno broke into Vasco's first team in 2019 and has made 61 senior appearances. He also has five goals in 10 appearances with Brazil’s U-17 national team and would expect to be involved with the U-20s moving forward.