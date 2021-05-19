NYCFC sign Brazil youth international Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
NYCFC have acquired forward Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama, the club announced Wednesday. Magno joins NYCFC as a Young Designated Player and signed a contract through 2026.
Magno, 18, is a regular with Brazil's youth international sides and is considered a huge talent. He broke into Vasco da Gama’s first team in 2019 and has already made 61 appearances for the first team. He also has five goals in 10 appearances with Brazil’s U-17 national team.
“We’re delighted to bring Talles to New York City FC," sporting director David Lee said in a club statement. "He is a talented young player who has already amassed a significant amount of First Team minutes at a high level for someone his age and someone we believe has the potential to play at the highest levels of football. He was a key part of the Brazil U-17 team who went on to win the U-17 World Cup."
Magno can play anywhere across the front line and is the latest young Brazilian attacker to sign for NYCFC this window, following winger Thiago Andrade.
“We’re really excited to sign Talles and are ready to welcome him into our dressing room," said head coach Ronny Deila. "It has been really important for us to continue to add attacking talent to our roster, and Talles will be a great addition to our group of forwards. He has a lot of potential and we’re prepared to help him continue his growth as a footballer, but he is still only 18 years old. We do not want to put too much pressure on his shoulders right away. There is a great group of players and staff here at NYCFC that will allow him to settle into life in New York and we know he’s a player that can come in and help us win football matches.”
The attacker gives Deila another talented option in attack, alongside the likes of Taty Castellanos, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and, when he returns from injury, Heber. NYCFC have had a strong start to 2021, picking up eight points in their first five games despite seeming a little light in attacking depth with Heber out and the club awaiting for Andrade to arrive.
NYCFC next face reigning MLS Cup champs Columbus Crew on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+).