Bale, Benteke & more: Biggest incoming signings of the Secondary Transfer Window

From the Secondary Transfer Window closing two Thursdays ago, to a record-setting match day with 57 goals last Saturday, to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, there have been few moments to catch your breath.

Let’s get reacquainted with the first portion mentioned above, after teams completed roster additions (and, hopefully, enhancements) in the sprint to Decision Day on Oct. 9. Some big names came into the league this summer, a period that MLS Commissioner Don Garber called “by far the most active signing period that we’ve had in our history” when being interviewed by ESPN’s Taylor Twellman during halftime of the MLS All-Stars beating the Liga MX All-Stars 2-1.